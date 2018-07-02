Designing fashion at The Garment Creative with Around Town

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At The Garment Creative, you can share a glass of wine with your friends and design unique and creative garments while learning the true secrets of the fashion industry from the best designers. You could try on their base styles in your size and use iPads to create a variety of garments for all individual tastes & body shapes. All clothing is designed and made in Chicago by a local family run manufacturer that has been in business for over 20 years.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Garment Creative:

2124 W. Division St.

Chicago, IL 60622

thegarmentcreative.com