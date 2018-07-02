3-year-old birthday girl dies after Idaho stabbing attack

BOISE, Idaho — A 3-year-old girl who was stabbed at her birthday party in Idaho has died from her injuries.

The man charged with stabbing and killing one child and wounding several others and adults at a Boise apartment complex says he wants to represent himself in court. An Ada County Judge ordered that Timmy Kinner, 30, be appointed a public defender anyway.

Kinner is charged with first-degree murder and several felonies including injury to a child and aggravated battery in connection with the attack which targeted a 3-year-old girl’s birthday party. He is being held without bond.

Police say the motive behind the attack remains a mystery. Kinner is not a refugee and is from Los Angeles, police said. They said early evidence shows he was a temporary resident at the apartment complex until he was asked to leave on Friday.

The stabbing victims included members of Boise’s refugee community, Police Chief William Bones said. He said some of the injuries are “very, very serious.”

Victims were in parking lot and apartments

Police responded to a call of a man with a knife at 8:46 p.m. (10:46 p.m. ET) and arrived at the apartment complex four minutes later, Bones said.

“Officers located the suspect almost immediately, took the suspect into custody at gunpoint,” he said.

Police found the nine victims inside the apartments and in the complex’s parking lot.

“You can imagine this is a very tight-knit community here in this apartment complex,” Bones said Saturday night.

“The attack had a devastating effect on the people. We’re doing everything we can tonight to get them services, to get them through this evening, and we’ll be working with them in the days and weeks that follow.”

Bones said his department had never dealt with an attack of this magnitude.

“We haven’t had anything involving this amount of victims in a single attack in Boise in the history of the department,” he said. “Obviously, it’s something you hope never comes to your city.”