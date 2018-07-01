× Tornado Watch #252 issued for much of central and eastern Wisconsin- Valid until 7pm this evening- Chicago area not included but remains in an area of slight risk for severe thunderstorms later this afternoon

[UPDATE] A Tornado Watch was issued for Racine and Kenosha counties until 7 p.m. Sunday.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to develop ahead of a heat wave-ending cold front this afternoon and the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued Tornado Watch #252 that covers much of central and eastern Wisconsin ahead of the developing line of thunderstorms. While the tornado watch does not include any portion of Illinois, much of central and eastern Illinois along with the entire Chicago Metro area remains in an area of slight risk for severe storm development.