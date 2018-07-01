Tommy Meyers talks Cubs on Sunday’s Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Here they are at the halfway point of the 2018 season, and they're 12 games over .500.

Fans might have hoped for more, some with they were in first place (currently a half-game behind the Brewers), but considering everything that's happened, it's pretty good. Yu Darvish has been on DL twice and has missed over a month of time. Tyler Chatwood has been erratic, Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo have spent time out with injuries, yet the Cubs are still have a good a chance as any for a run at the playoffs for a fourth-straight year.

Tommy Meyers of BP Wrigleyville discussed that on Sunday's Sports Feed with Josh Frydman, touching on a number of topics on the team during his two segments, which you can watch in the video above or below.