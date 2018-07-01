Sunday Brunch: Fourth of July Treats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Mila Furman, a local blogger, stopped by WGN to share some lighter recipes for your Fourth of July celebrations.

RECIPES

Red, White, & Blue Potato Salad

From ENVY Apple

Makes 6 servings

Ingredients:

1 lb small red potatoes, halved

1 lb small purple potatoes, halved

For the vinaigrette:

¼ cup champagne vinegar

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

2 T finely chopped shallot

1 tsp kosher salt

20 turns of fresh cracked pepper

Finish with:

2 apples, large diced

2 T finely chopped parsley

How to:

Boil potatoes separately in salted water (should taste like the ocean) until tender. Drain.

Whisk together all ingredients for the vinaigrette and then toss with the warm potatoes.

Fold in diced apples and parsley and serve.

4th of July Apple & Berry Cream Cheese Tarts

Courtesy of ENVYTM Apple and

by Lorin Michel Peters

Instagram: @LorinMichel

Ingredients:

12 frozen mini tart shells approx 2 inches in diameter (baked to package directions)

3 apples, cut into 12 large slices (around the core)

1 package cream cheese, softened

½ cup powdered sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

¼ cup milk

For the cherries:

1 cup diced cherries

2 T sugar

For the blueberries:

1 cup halved blueberries

2 T sugar

Equipment needed:

Disposable piping bag

Small star cookie cutter

How to:

Stir together the cherries and sugar in one bowl and stir together blueberries and sugar in another. Let sit for at least 30 minutes to 1 hr.

Beat together cream cheese, powdered sugar, vanilla, and milk. Spoon into a piping bag and cut off a small part of the tip.

Once tarts are baked and cooled, fill halfway with cream cheese mixture.

Punch apple slices with the small star cookie cutter

Top half of the tart with a spoonful of cherries, and the other half with blueberries. Top with an apple star and serve.

Apple Pops

Ingredients

ENVY Apples – cored and cut into slices

Popsicle Sticks

White red and traditional chocolate

Red, white & blue sprinkles

Crushed red white & blue M&Ms

Melt the chocolate(s) in a double boiler on the stove. Put a popsicle stick in each apple slice and dip half way int the melted chocolate. Next, pick your favorite topping and sprinkle or dip the apple slice into it. ENJOY!!

About Envy Apples

Envy apples are a round variety with striated, ruby red skin with green undertones. They have a crisp, sweet white flesh that will stay pure white for up to 10 hours before succumbing to oxidation and turning brown. Envy apples have what are known as lenticels, or small pores, which allow gases to pass between the skin and the flesh of a fruit. The lenticels appear as specks on the Envy apple; the more specks, the sweeter the apple.

Envy apples are available almost year-round from sources in New Zealand, Chile, and the United States.