Showers/thunderstorms moving into the Fox valley.

Radar imagery shows a line of showers and thunderstorms moving through the far W-NW suburbs, and into the Fox valley. Though there has been signs of weakening with the line as a whole, discrete storms may produce wind gusts of 50 mph or more, and brief heavy downpours.

In addition, the air along and just ahead of this line has become very unstable, and storm development/intensification can occur quickly.

The entire metro area remains under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 PM CDT.