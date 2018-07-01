× Severe weather threat ends-watch number 253 is canceled for most of the viewing area.

The NWS has canceled most of severe thunderstorm watch number 253 issued earlier this afternoon. Gusty, rain-cooled outflow has stabilized the atmosphere, and further storm development is not expected. Ahead of the gust front, over east central Illinois and NW Indiana, the watch is still in effect.

Radar imagery continues to show activity weakening, with only spotty showers and patchy light rain remaining. The rain across areas west of the city is expected to move east of the area by around 7 PM.