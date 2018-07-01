× Severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 8 PM CDT

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of

Central and Northern Illinois

Northwest Indiana

Lake Michigan

* Effective this Sunday afternoon and evening from 100 PM until

800 PM CDT.

* Primary threats include…

Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible

Isolated very large hail events to 2 inches in diameter possible

SUMMARY…Scattered thunderstorms will are developing over western

Illinois and will spread across the watch area through the

afternoon. The most intense cells will pose a threat of damaging

wind gusts and hail.

The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 60

statute miles east and west of a line from 50 miles east northeast

of Rockford IL to 55 miles west southwest of Mattoon IL. For a

complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline

update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU3).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

REMEMBER…A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are

favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.

Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening

weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible

warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce

tornadoes.

Radar shows a line of thunderstorms developing rapidly across western Illinois. Storms are expected to intensify in hot, very unstable air mass this afternoon.