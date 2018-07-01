Severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 8 PM CDT
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of
Central and Northern Illinois
Northwest Indiana
Lake Michigan
* Effective this Sunday afternoon and evening from 100 PM until
800 PM CDT.
* Primary threats include…
Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
Isolated very large hail events to 2 inches in diameter possible
SUMMARY…Scattered thunderstorms will are developing over western
Illinois and will spread across the watch area through the
afternoon. The most intense cells will pose a threat of damaging
wind gusts and hail.
The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 60
statute miles east and west of a line from 50 miles east northeast
of Rockford IL to 55 miles west southwest of Mattoon IL. For a
complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline
update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU3).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
REMEMBER…A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are
favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening
weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible
warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce
tornadoes.
Radar shows a line of thunderstorms developing rapidly across western Illinois. Storms are expected to intensify in hot, very unstable air mass this afternoon.