Murders, shootings down in first 6 months of 2018, police say

CHICAGO -- Gun violence continued its downward trend last month, marking it the 16th consecutive month of falling violence in the city. Chicago police said there were a number of factors they attributed to the descent including more police officers on the street and enhanced technology.

Newly released crime stats for June shows the city with 79 fewer murders and 270 fewer shootings in the first six months of the year as compared to the same time period last year.

The numbers come on the heels of Chicago police announcing just this weekend that the city has installed 1,000 new enhanced cameras providing facial recognition capabilities along the CTA at crime riddled stops.

Chicago police also are touting the fact that more police officers are hitting the streets this summer, both on foot and as part of their bicycle patrols. They said it's all part of their plan to add 1,000 new officers to the department by the end of the year.

More than 100 officers were added to beat assignments in various districts last month alone. CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson said for the rest of year, the department will focus on ways to make the streets safer while building trust and stronger partnerships with the community as a whole.