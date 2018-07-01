× Mother, 3-year-old injured after South Side car crash

CHICAGO – A 3-year-old boy and his mother were injured after being hit by a car on the city’s South Side.

The crash happened late Saturday night near Michigan Avenue and 42nd Street in Bronzeville.

Police said an SUV hit another car forcing the car to swerve off the road.

The mother refused treatment, and the boy was taken to the hospital. Police said he may have broken his leg but he is expected to be OK.

The driver of the SUV was ticketed.