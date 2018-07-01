Line of thunderstorms approaching NE Illinois and lake Michigan

A line of thunderstorms continues to develop across northwest and west central Illinois. This line is forecast to begin impacting far western portions of the metro area between 3:30 and 4 PM CDT. All of NE Illinois and NW Indiana remain under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 PM CDT.

Persons planning outdoor activities late this afternoon and early this evening should consider the likelihood of strong thunderstorms with a potential for damaging winds, hail, intense cloud-to-ground lightning, and heavy downpours.

It would also be prudent for boaters on southern lake Michigan to be aware of this weather situation and be prepared to reach harbor should a marine warning be issued.