For the latest weather updates, visit wgntv.com/weather.
Heat continues into Sunday, T-Storms possible
-
Sunshine Sunday, t-storms possible during week
-
Rain, t-storms possible, chilly temps continue
-
Storms expected Sunday, warmer temps on the way
-
Dangerously hot temps on Saturday, rain possible Sunday
-
Showers, storms possible this week
-
-
Storms possible with warmer weather
-
Dangerous heat ahead for the weekend
-
Showers possible, slightly cooler weather for weekend
-
Cooler weekend temps with rain possible
-
Rain possible later in week, warmer temps on the way
-
-
Scattered storms, cloudy skies expected Monday
-
Rain continues into the week; Cooler week ahead
-
Rain possible this weekend