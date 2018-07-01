× Excessive Heat Warning continues over most of northeast Illinois/northwest Indiana including the city of Chicago into Sunday evening

…Clouds/strong thunderstorms to bring an end to Excessive Heat…

Dangerous Excessive Heat continues over much of the Chicago area, including Chicago, into the overnight hours Sunday (purple-shaded area on the headlined map). Peak heat indices will generally range from 100 to 110-degrees with a combination of afternoon high temperatures ranging from 90 to 95 and high humidity (dew-points 75 to 80-degrees).

Cloudiness will gradually thicken, and strong to severe thunderstorms will advance out of the west, as a cold front slowly approaches. Cooling showers and thunderstorms will first advance into westernmost counties around midday, so the heat index will peak early around 100-degrees in Ogle, Lee, Winnebago, Boone and DeKalb Counties, cooling as the afternoon progresses. Closer-in to the Chicago, as well as south and east, heat indexes will most likely peak between 104-110 degrees, before thunderstorms arrive later in the day or early evening.

Sunday will mark the third consecutive day with dangerous heat indices well above 100-degrees, while receiving little or no relief at night – temperatures having dropped no lower than the mid 70s to lower 80s. This is an extremely rare event for our area, and the cumulative effects of oppressive heat and humidity will take a heavy toll on individuals with respiratory or heart problems, elderly and children, unless relief is provided by air-conditioning or other cooling methods.

Cooling should occur area-wide Sunday night as the cold front passes through and eventually moves off to the east.