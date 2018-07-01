Cubs draft diehard fan Itamar Steiner to honor late father

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THREE RIVERS, Mich - For David Steiner and his son Itamar, baseball was a religion and Wrigley Field their temple.

"He would say, 'this is the place I feel most spiritual - any seat in the park, just being here." noted Itamar.

The Skokie natives traveled to more than 20 major league parks and wished every year for the Cubs to win the World Series on their birthdays.

"We'd never say it out loud because we didn't want to jinx it. We'd always look at each other afterwards and knew what we wished for."

Itamar grew up playing the game they loved - from Little League to four years at Niles North High School.

"I never had the most interesting or best baseball career, but I always had fun with it."

When the calls and texts starting surfacing from a Cubs scout saying the teams was interested in drafting him...

"I said 'Oh my god. Come on.' I didn't answer. I thought I was being scammed."

But he wasn't. Unbeknownst to Itamar a close friend of his fathers, David Rugendorf, sent Cubs Senior Vice President of Scouting and Player Development, Jason McLeod a package outlining Steiner's story.