Chicago area under a slight risk of severe thunderstorms this Sunday afternoon/evening

The National Storm Prediction Center has most of the Chicago area under a Slight Risk of Severe Thunderstorms (yellow-shaded area on the highlighted map depicting a 15% chance of severe storms within 25 miles of a given location) this Sunday afternoon/evening. The primary threat with these storms will be damaging winds. Flood-producing downpours are also possible, especially over water-soaked soils north of Interstates-88 and 290 – the National Weather Prediction Center has the Chicago area in a Marginal Risk for Excessive Flood-producing rain today and tonight (green-shaded area on the map below).

A line of strong thunderstorms is expected to develop along and ahead of a cold front as it approaches from the west today and moves through our area – storms gradually ending from the west Sunday night and the front eventually moving off to the east early Monday.

Excessive Rainfall outlook Sunday – Sunday night…