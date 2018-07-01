Blackhawks agree to terms with Kunitz, Ward & Manning

CHICAGO – The Blackhawks wasted no time jumping into the free agency pool.

Minutes after the window officially opened, the Hawks announced three deals, agreeing to terms on one-year contracts with forward Chris Kunitz and goaltender Cam Ward, and a two-year contract with defenseman Brandon Manning.

Kunitz spent last season with the Tampa Bay Lightning. The soon to be 39-year-old tallied 13 goals and 16 assists, appearing in all 82 regular season games and 17 Playoff contests.

He has spent the majority of his 14-year career with Pittsburgh, where he played in 569 career games and recorded 388 points from 2008-17. Kunitz has won four Stanley Cups, the most among all active NHL players.

Cam Ward leaves the Carolina Hurricanes as the all-time leader in games played, minutes played, wins and shutouts. Ward started 42 games last season, registering a 23-14-4 record with a 2.73 goals against average,

The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan native helped the Hurricanes capture the 2006 Stanley Cup, while also taking home the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP.

Brandon Manning recorded career highs in goals, assists and points with the Philadelphia Flyers last year. He also racked up 113 hits. He has played his entire career with Philadelphia, notching 43 points and 368 hits in 207 career games.