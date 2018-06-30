Saturday Chicago-area river stages/flood forecasts
Rivers across northern Illinois continue to slowly fall. Minor flooding remains on the Des Plaines River with the segment at Russell expected to fall below flood this afternoon and the portions of the river at Gurnee, Lincolnshire and Des Plaines dropping below flood Sunday. Minor flooding on the Fox River continues at Algonquin (fall below flood next Wednesday) and at Montgomery (fall below flood next Monday).
Following is a river stage/flood forecast prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service…
Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood
Stage Today Change Forecast
North Branch Chicago River
Chicago Albany Ave 7.0 M M M
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 7.04 06 AM Sat -0.41Bankfull
Gurnee 7.0 8.36 06 AM Sat -0.74 Minor
Lincolnshire 12.5 13.53 07 AM Sat -0.58 Minor
Des Plaines 15.0 15.95 07 AM Sat -0.50 Minor
River Forest 16.0 12.52 07 AM Sat -0.01
Riverside 7.5 6.02 07 AM Sat -0.09
Fox River
Algonquin Tailwater 9.5 10.41 06 AM Sat -0.24 Minor
Montgomery 13.0 13.27 07 AM Sat -0.18 Minor
Dayton 12.0 10.29 07 AM Sat -0.47
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 15.67 07 AM Sat -0.31
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 8.06 07 AM Sat -0.04
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 7.39 07 AM Sat -0.23
Shorewood 6.5 2.89 07 AM Sat -0.19
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 4.64 06 AM Sat -0.26
Foresman 18.0 7.98 07 AM Sat -1.91
Chebanse 16.0 5.81 07 AM Sat -0.78
Iroquois 18.0 9.20 07 AM Sat -1.96
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 5.38 07 AM Sat -0.58
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 4.87 07 AM Sat -0.30
Kouts 11.0 5.69 07 AM Sat -0.27
Shelby 9.0 6.34 07 AM Sat -0.31
Momence 5.0 2.28 07 AM Sat -0.13
Wilmington 6.5 2.29 07 AM Sat -0.26
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 3.06 06 AM Sat -0.14
Hart Ditch
Dyer 12.0 2.33 07 AM Sat -0.10
Little Calumet River
Munster 12.0 5.85 07 AM Sat -0.18
South Holland 16.5 5.89 06 AM Sat -0.28
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 1.92 07 AM Sat -0.11
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 4.10 07 AM Sat -0.15
Leonore 16.0 5.61 07 AM Sat -0.35
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 7.48 07 AM Sat -0.90
Ottawa 463.0 460.44 06 AM Sat -0.27
La Salle 20.0 19.73 07 AM Sat -0.58
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 4.26 07 AM Sat -0.35
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 7.69 07 AM Sat -0.77
Perryville 12.0 11.53 06 AM Sat -0.63
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 10.71 07 AM Sat -0.69
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 7.49 06 AM Sat -0.55
Latham Park 10.0 7.91 07 AM Sat -0.58
Rockford 9.0 2.89 07 AM Sat -0.53
Byron 13.0 11.81 07 AM Sat -0.64
Dixon 16.0 13.81 06 AM Sat -0.47