Saturday Chicago-area river stages/flood forecasts

Rivers across northern Illinois continue to slowly fall. Minor flooding remains on the Des Plaines River with the segment at Russell expected to fall below flood this afternoon and the portions of the river at Gurnee, Lincolnshire and Des Plaines dropping below flood Sunday. Minor flooding on the Fox River continues at Algonquin (fall below flood next Wednesday) and at Montgomery (fall below flood next Monday).

Following is a river stage/flood forecast prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service…

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Sat Jun 30 2018

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr   Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecast

North Branch Chicago River
Chicago Albany Ave   7.0          M  M              M

Des Plaines River
Russell              7.0       7.04  06 AM Sat  -0.41Bankfull 
Gurnee               7.0       8.36  06 AM Sat  -0.74 Minor
Lincolnshire        12.5      13.53  07 AM Sat  -0.58 Minor
Des Plaines         15.0      15.95  07 AM Sat  -0.50 Minor
River Forest        16.0      12.52  07 AM Sat  -0.01
Riverside            7.5       6.02  07 AM Sat  -0.09



Fox River
Algonquin Tailwater  9.5      10.41  06 AM Sat  -0.24 Minor
Montgomery          13.0      13.27  07 AM Sat  -0.18 Minor
Dayton              12.0      10.29  07 AM Sat  -0.47

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook         19.5      15.67  07 AM Sat  -0.31

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville         11.5       8.06  07 AM Sat  -0.04

Du Page River
Plainfield          12.0       7.39  07 AM Sat  -0.23
Shorewood            6.5       2.89  07 AM Sat  -0.19

Iroquois River
Rensselaer          12.0       4.64  06 AM Sat  -0.26
Foresman            18.0       7.98  07 AM Sat  -1.91
Chebanse            16.0       5.81  07 AM Sat  -0.78
Iroquois            18.0       9.20  07 AM Sat  -1.96



Sugar Creek
Milford             18.0       5.38  07 AM Sat  -0.58

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge        10.0       4.87  07 AM Sat  -0.30
Kouts               11.0       5.69  07 AM Sat  -0.27
Shelby               9.0       6.34  07 AM Sat  -0.31
Momence              5.0       2.28  07 AM Sat  -0.13
Wilmington           6.5       2.29  07 AM Sat  -0.26

Thorn Creek
Thornton            10.0       3.06  06 AM Sat  -0.14

Hart Ditch
Dyer                12.0       2.33  07 AM Sat  -0.10



Little Calumet River
Munster             12.0       5.85  07 AM Sat  -0.18
South Holland       16.5       5.89  06 AM Sat  -0.28

Mazon River
Coal City           12.0       1.92  07 AM Sat  -0.11

Vermilion River
Pontiac             14.0       4.10  07 AM Sat  -0.15
Leonore             16.0       5.61  07 AM Sat  -0.35

Upper Illinois River
Morris              16.0       7.48  07 AM Sat  -0.90
Ottawa             463.0     460.44  06 AM Sat  -0.27
La Salle            20.0      19.73  07 AM Sat  -0.58

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb             10.0       4.26  07 AM Sat  -0.35

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere            9.0       7.69  07 AM Sat  -0.77
Perryville          12.0      11.53  06 AM Sat  -0.63

Pecatonica River
Shirland            12.0      10.71  07 AM Sat  -0.69

Rock River
Rockton             10.0       7.49  06 AM Sat  -0.55
Latham Park         10.0       7.91  07 AM Sat  -0.58
Rockford             9.0       2.89  07 AM Sat  -0.53
Byron               13.0      11.81  07 AM Sat  -0.64
Dixon               16.0      13.81  06 AM Sat  -0.47