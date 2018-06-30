× Saturday Chicago-area river stages/flood forecasts

Rivers across northern Illinois continue to slowly fall. Minor flooding remains on the Des Plaines River with the segment at Russell expected to fall below flood this afternoon and the portions of the river at Gurnee, Lincolnshire and Des Plaines dropping below flood Sunday. Minor flooding on the Fox River continues at Algonquin (fall below flood next Wednesday) and at Montgomery (fall below flood next Monday).

Following is a river stage/flood forecast prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service…