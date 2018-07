Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s the 20TH EPISODE of Man of the People, and we’re celebrating by bringing back some of our favorite characters! Plus, a warning to people who go overboard with 4th of July fireworks, some thoughts on the Red Hen protests, and an appearance by Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Man of the People airs Saturdays at 10 p.m. on WGN-TV. Subscribe to the Man of the People on YouTube so you never miss an episode.