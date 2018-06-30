× Excessive Heat Warning continued for all of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana including Chicago

An Excessive Heat Warning continues in effect for the entire Chicago area, including Chicago as well as northern Illinois into northwest Indiana into the overnight hours Saturday night (reference the purple-shaded area on the headlined map) – The Excessive Heat Warning is extended through Sunday for the city of Chicago.

Dangerous heat indices should again range from 105 to 115-degrees Saturday with even higher values possible, as temperatures reach well into 90s this afternoon and overnight low temperatures fail to provide much if any relief dropping only into the mid 70s and lower 80s – highest overnight readings will occur in the city of Chicago where the heat index may not drop much below 90-degrees for the second straight night.

There may be scattered clouds this afternoon, but abundant sunshine will effectively add another 5 to 15-degrees to the heat indices, making conditions extremely dangerous. Very high humidity will be sustained and even increased due to still wet soils from recent rains, evapotranspiration from a growing corn crop and a replenishing of already high dew-point air flowing into our area from the Plains and Mississippi Valley. These factors along with an increase in high and mid-level clouds will all contribute to near-record high overnight temperatures again tonight, again providing no relief from the heat, especially in the Chicago “heat island”.

The increased cloudiness and possibility of showers/thunderstorms Sunday, as a cool front makes its way east across our area is expected to restrict high temperatures to the lower 90s with heat indices more in the 100 to 106-degree range. The Excessive Heat Warning will continue for Chicago itself, where the cumulative-effects of the oppressive heat will last longer and be greater. If it is determined that clouds/thunderstorms may be delayed, the Excessive Heat Warning could be extended again over the entire northeast Illinois/northwest Indiana area Sunday.

For at least another 24 to 36-hours, make sure you check-on and assist those most susceptible to the heat and humidity – people with respiratory or heart problems, children and elderly, especially those with no access to air-conditioning. If you must be outside during the late-morning/afternoon, stay out of the sun as much as possible, seek shade and drink plenty of water.