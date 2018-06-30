× Chicagoans try to beat the heat by dancing in Grant Park

Grant Park — The extreme heat didn’t stop anyone from moving their feet tonight at Chicago SummerDance in Grant Park. “I’m trying to stay hydrated….” It was another day of dangerously hot temperatures. 31st Street Beach was packed with people trying to cool off. “It’s not that hot. Seriously? Yeah, not that hot probably because I just came from the water.” “We had our book club meeting earlier now we’re just kicking back and taking as much sun as we can.” The expert advice? Take it easy. Drink plenty of water. Slather on the sunscreen. And check on elderly neighbors and pets. Also, look out for signs of heat- related illness: like nausea, fatigue, and headache. Boaters and kayakers should always wear a life jacket, and the Coast Guard says don’t jump or dive from boats and piers into the cold Lake Michigan water because that can send the body into shock and cause drowning. The excessive heat warning in Chicago has been extended until tomorrow night. One woman said, “It’s bittersweet it’s finally like take advantage of summertime Chicago but we’re not used to this weather either I’m like eighties are fine but ninety is so hot.” Back in Grant Park,from the sweaty dance floor “We love the heat.” To the cozy setups. Lots of people dipping in for a little hot salsa. “Enjoy your life.”