Chicago officer injured while chasing stolen car

A Chicago police officer was injured while chasing a stolen car that ended up on the front lawn of someone’s house in the Gresham neighborhood.

The incident happened in the 7700 block of South Damen Avenue around 11:45 a.m. Saturday.

Police said the officer is in stable condition at a hospital. They have not released details about the officer’s injuries.

One person was arrested at the scene.

No further information was provided.