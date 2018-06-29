× White Sox Game Notes For Friday @ Cincinnati

* The White Sox and Rangers will meet for the second series of 2018, after Texas took three of four in Chicago. The White Sox scored 12 runs in their one win, but put up just five combined runs in the other three games.

* The White Sox have won four of their last six following an eight-game losing streak. They managed at least 10 hits in five of those six games after getting to 10 hits in just five of their previous 26 games.

* The Rangers have won nine of their last 11 games, winning four consecutive series for the first time since May 2017. They held their opponents under five runs in nine of the 11 games, with a plus-24 scoring margin (62-38).

* Shin-soo Choo is on an 11-game hitting streak and has reached base safely in 40 consecutive games dating back to May 13. Choo is one game away from tying Odubel Herrera’s 2018 record of 41 consecutive games reaching base.

* Tim Anderson has at least two hits in five of his last six games including two homers and six RBI. He has 13 home runs already this season after hitting just 17 last season.

* Dylan Covey has given up four earned runs in each of his last two starts after going five straight starts with two earned runs or fewer. His 3.45 ERA still leads all White Sox starters with at least five starts this season.