Watch Backstreet Boys, Jimmy Fallon play ‘I Want It That Way’ with classroom instruments

Who knew “I Want It That Way” sounded so good on the maracas?

Jimmy Fallon, the Backstreet Boys and The Roots discovered this in the latest installment of “The Tonight Show’s” recurring late-night segment that tasks big-name artists with performing their biggest hits accompanied only by classroom instruments.

The Backstreet Boys answered this challenge with a rousing rendition of their 1999 single.

Backstreet Boy Brian Littrell joined the fun by playing an apple shaker and wood block, Nick Carter tapped a tambourine, Kevin Richardson took on the güiro, A.J. McLean picked up a maraca and Howie Dorough clapped a pair of coconuts.

Fallon, meanwhile, kept busy with a bass drum, a Casio keyboard and an apple shaker.

The vocal group was on hand to promote its latest single, “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” which was released last month.