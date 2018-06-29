× Suburban man charged in Oswego hit-and-run that killed softball coach

KENDALL COUNTY, Ill. – A man has been charged in the fatal hit and run that killed a woman in the suburbs.

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Dept announced Friday Nehemiah Williams, 38, from Aurora was arrested and charged with felonies including reckless homicide and leaving the scene of an accident involving a death.

Williams is charged in the crash that killed 26-year-old Amanda Stanton of Lockport. Stanton was found Sunday afternoon near Plainfield Road and Plainsman Court in Oswego Township. Officials said she had been hit by a vehicle while she was walking in the area.

Stanton was the head girls’ softball coach at Oswego High School.

Thursday, officials located the car they believed was involved in the crash. The car in turn led authorities to identify Williams as the suspect.

Williams is awaiting bond.