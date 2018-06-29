Stoneman Douglas teacher that kept 65 students safe talks about life after the Parkland tragedy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Melody Herzfeld has been teaching at Marjory Stoneman Douglas H.S. since 2003 and has been honored multiple times for excellence in education.

Her most recent award was a TONY, for her dedication to her drama students and the school's exceptional theater and arts program.

After the shooting at Stoneman Douglas high school, program founder Petro David felt compelled to help and when he learned that the student leaders and gun control activists were theater students, he contacted Stoneman’s drama teacher Melody Herzfeld to figure a way to involve her students into the College Break Thru program. She was immediately on board to help.

Together with Melody, David created the MELODY HERZFELD SCHOLARSHIP which offers one Stoneman Douglas student admission to the COLLEGE BREAK THRU program.

College Break Thru is the newest program under the BROADWAY BREAK THRU brand which provides nationwide opportunities to young, aspiring artists through performing arts summer camps, pre-college programs, after school programs and weekend workshops. BROADWAY BREAK THRU has an 85% success rate of students getting into college programs and just wrapped programs in Wilmette, Glencoe, Winnetka and Glenview.

Anyone interested in donating to the program, sponsoring a student, become involved as faculty or educational institution or attending College Break Thru 2019 can visit http://www.broadwaybreakthru.com for more information.