Russell hits slam, Cubs power back for 10-6 win over Twins

CHICAGO — Addison Russell hit his second career grand slam, Jason Heyward and Ben Zobrist each had two-run homers and the Chicago Cubs rallied to beat the Minnesota Twins 10-6 on Friday.

Kyle Schwarber added his 16th home run, a solo shot in seventh, and Anthony Rizzo completed Chicago’s scoring with an RBI single in the eighth as the Cubs pulled away to win their third game in four following a five-game losing streak.

Russell’s second homer in two days chased Twins starter Jose Berrios (8-6) with one out the fifth and put Chicago ahead for the first time, 6-5. The shortstop’s deep fly to left was pushed by a steady southwest wind as it narrowly reached the Wrigley Field bleachers.

Joe Mauer homered among three hits and finished with a season-high five RBIs. Coming through twice with two outs, Mauer hit a three-run shot in the second and lined a two-run double off Cubs starter Mike Montgomery in the fourth.

Montgomery (3-2) lasted five innings and earned the win despite giving up five runs (three earned) and seven hits with three walks. Three Cubs relievers followed with a scoreless inning each before Justin Wilson allowed the Twins’ final run in the ninth.

Brandon Morrow came in to get the final out for his 17th save.

Berrios lacked his usual velocity as he yielded a season-high six runs and four walks. The right-hander was 3-0 with a 2.10 ERA over his previlous five starts.

Mauer’s homer was just his second this season, following a solo shot on May 1. The 35-year-old first baseman last drove in five runs in a game last Sept. 17 against Toronto.

After Max Kepler and Mitch Garver led off the second with singles, Mauer’s drive with two outs made it 3-0. His fly carried into the left-field basket with help from the wind.

With Albert Almora, Jr. on first, Heyward lined Berrios’ first pitch to him in the third into the right-center bleachers to cut it to 3-2.

Mauer’s double to center field got past Almora in the fourth and plated two runs to extend the Twins’ lead to 5-2.

After the Cubs loaded the bases in the fifth, Russell’s fifth homer put them ahead. Zobrist added his two-run shot to right in the sixth off Matt Magill to make it 8-5.

BABY BOY BAEZ

INF Javier Baez wasn’t in the lineup following the birth of his son Friday morning. Baez, tied with Schwarber for the team lead with 16 homers, pinch hit in the seventh and struck out.

TRAINERS ROOM

Twins: INF/OFTaylor Motter was placed on the disabled list with concussion like symptoms after hitting his chest hard against right field wall at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday while trying to make a catch. … Minnesota recalled C/INF Willians Astudillo from Triple-A Rochester to take Motter’s roster spot. … The Twins designated RHP Felix Jorge for release or assignment.

Cubs: RHP Yu Darvish travelled to Texas to see orthopedic surgeon Keith Meister for a fresh opinion on his sore right triceps. The injury flared up in a bullpen session on Thursday in Los Angeles and forced the Cubs to scrub Darvish’s return to the rotation this weekend. . INF/OF Kris Bryant (left shoulder inflammation) hit off a tee and took infield practice on Friday. He could return on Tuesday when he’s eligible to come off the disabled list. … RHP Carl Edwards Jr. (right shoulder inflammation) was scheduled to make a rehab outing at Triple-A Iowa on Friday and is nearing a return from the DL.

UP NEXT

Twins LHP Adalberto Mejia makes his first major league appearance of the season and faces Cubs RHP Tyler Chatwood (3-5, 3.95), who comes off the paternity list. Mejia is 4-2 with 2.74 ERA in 11 games (nine starts) for Triple-A Rochester, and was 4-7 with 4.50 ERA in 21 starts for the Twins in 2017. Chatwood leads the majors with 63 walks.