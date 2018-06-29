× Phylicia Rashad shares her ‘fountain of youth’ secret

Phylicia Rashad is in Chicago, partnering with the legendary Steppenwolf Theatre Company again, this time as the director of “The Roommate” by Jen Silverman.

Dean Richards sat down with her to talk about her stage and screen career, but the conversation eventually led to her philosophy for life.

The 70 year old actress and singer just signed on with a highly anticipated project for the OWN Network, that’s in addition to her acclaimed theater work, appearances on “Empire” and her iconic role on “The Cosby Show.”

She credits her success to discipline.

In the clip below she explains why she feels discipline is the key to freedom.

“The Roommate” runs through August 5th in the Downstairs Theatre at Steppenwolf. For tickets, visit Steppenwolf.org.