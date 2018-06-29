Oppressive heat and high humidity grip Chicago

Hot and humid conditions through the weekend give way to slightly cooler temperatures and lower humidity on Monday, but more heat and humidity return after that. With exception of Monday within several miles of Lake Michigan, the seven-day forecast calls for Chicago’s afternoon temperatures to be in the 90s on every day.

Thunderstorms associated with a weak cold front approaching from the northern Great Plains remain well west and northwest of Chicago through Saturday, but will be arriving on Sunday, especially in the afternoon and at night. Slightly cooler and less humid weather follows on Monday, but heat and humidity return on Tuesday.

And the heat is widespread; it’s not just affecting Chicago. Nearly one hundred million people from the Great Plains to the East Coast are experiencing hot temperatures and high humidity.