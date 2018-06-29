Lunchbreak: Noodles in coconut curry broth

Posted 12:18 PM, June 29, 2018, by , Updated at 01:28PM, June 29, 2018

Chef Toni Robertson

Z Bar

108 E. Superior, Chicago - 6th floor
https://www.zbarchicago.com/

Recipe:

High Tea

 kauk swe

Burmese chicken noodles in coconut curry broth

Yield: 6-8 servings

Curry Paste

Ingredients

1 medium size diced onion

2 cloves of garlic

1 medium size peeled and chopped ginger root

2 stalks of young lemongrass (middle part only)

2 fresh seeded and diced red chilis

Method

  • Place all ingredients into a blender and puree until the consistency of thick paste
  • Add water or lime juice if necessary

 Chicken Curry Broth

Ingredients

       6 cups of strong chicken stock

       2 Tablespoons of canola oil

       2 Tablespoons of red curry paste

       1 teaspoon of sweet paprika

       1 teaspoon of turmeric

       2 Kaffir lime leaves

       2 cans of coconut milk

       2 Tablespoons of fish sauce

       Method

 

o  Sauté the red curry paste with canola oil until fragrant

o  Add in the paprika and turmeric

o  Add in the chicken stock and coconut milk

o  Simmer for 30 minutes stirring occasionally

o  Add in the lime leaves and fish sauce, combine and simmer for an additional 10 minutes

o  Stir occasionally

o  Take off from heat and immediately strain the broth, serve

Noodles

Ingredients

3 ounces of egg noodles per tea cup

 Method

 

  • Boil in water until soft

Garnishes 

(amounts based on personal preference)

Shredded chicken breast

Diced pickled mustard greens

Fried shallots

Cilantro

Lime juice

Lime zest

 Presentation

 

  • Place 4 ounce of noodles in a tea cup
  • Pour heated chicken curry broth over noodles
  • Top with garnishes tableside, as desired per personal preference

 