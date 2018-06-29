Lunchbreak: Noodles in coconut curry broth

Chef Toni Robertson
Z Bar
108 E. Superior, Chicago - 6th floor
https://www.zbarchicago.com/
Recipe:
High Tea
kauk swe
Burmese chicken noodles in coconut curry broth
Yield: 6-8 servings
Curry Paste
Ingredients
1 medium size diced onion
2 cloves of garlic
1 medium size peeled and chopped ginger root
2 stalks of young lemongrass (middle part only)
2 fresh seeded and diced red chilis
Method
- Place all ingredients into a blender and puree until the consistency of thick paste
- Add water or lime juice if necessary
Chicken Curry Broth
Ingredients
6 cups of strong chicken stock
2 Tablespoons of canola oil
2 Tablespoons of red curry paste
1 teaspoon of sweet paprika
1 teaspoon of turmeric
2 Kaffir lime leaves
2 cans of coconut milk
2 Tablespoons of fish sauce
Method
o Sauté the red curry paste with canola oil until fragrant
o Add in the paprika and turmeric
o Add in the chicken stock and coconut milk
o Simmer for 30 minutes stirring occasionally
o Add in the lime leaves and fish sauce, combine and simmer for an additional 10 minutes
o Stir occasionally
o Take off from heat and immediately strain the broth, serve
Noodles
Ingredients
3 ounces of egg noodles per tea cup
Method
- Boil in water until soft
Garnishes
(amounts based on personal preference)
Shredded chicken breast
Diced pickled mustard greens
Fried shallots
Cilantro
Lime juice
Lime zest
Presentation
- Place 4 ounce of noodles in a tea cup
- Pour heated chicken curry broth over noodles
- Top with garnishes tableside, as desired per personal preference