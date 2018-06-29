Lunchbreak: Noodles in coconut curry broth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Toni Robertson

Z Bar

108 E. Superior, Chicago - 6th floor

https://www.zbarchicago.com/

Recipe:

High Tea

kauk swe

Burmese chicken noodles in coconut curry broth

Yield: 6-8 servings

Curry Paste

Ingredients

1 medium size diced onion

2 cloves of garlic

1 medium size peeled and chopped ginger root

2 stalks of young lemongrass (middle part only)

2 fresh seeded and diced red chilis

Method

Place all ingredients into a blender and puree until the consistency of thick paste

Add water or lime juice if necessary

Chicken Curry Broth

Ingredients

6 cups of strong chicken stock

2 Tablespoons of canola oil

2 Tablespoons of red curry paste

1 teaspoon of sweet paprika

1 teaspoon of turmeric

2 Kaffir lime leaves

2 cans of coconut milk

2 Tablespoons of fish sauce

Method

o Sauté the red curry paste with canola oil until fragrant

o Add in the paprika and turmeric

o Add in the chicken stock and coconut milk

o Simmer for 30 minutes stirring occasionally

o Add in the lime leaves and fish sauce, combine and simmer for an additional 10 minutes

o Stir occasionally

o Take off from heat and immediately strain the broth, serve

Noodles

Ingredients

3 ounces of egg noodles per tea cup

Method

Boil in water until soft

Garnishes

(amounts based on personal preference)

Shredded chicken breast

Diced pickled mustard greens

Fried shallots

Cilantro

Lime juice

Lime zest

Presentation