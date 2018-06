Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The US Justice Department is giving Walt Disney the approval to buy most of 21st Century FOX.

The deal is worth $71 billion.

Disney will acquire FOX's movie studio, cable channels and sports networks.

However, part of the deal requires Disney to sell off 22 of FOX's regional sports networks due to competition concerns.

Otherwise, it would have led to higher prices for cable sports watchers, where FOX and Disney currently compete.