× FULL LIST: Chicago area cooling centers

CHICAGO — Dangerously hot temperatures are entering the Chicago area.

An Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect Friday at 11 a.m. through Saturday evening for the entire Chicago area, including Chicago as well as northern Illinois into northwest Indiana.

Along with staying hydrated and limiting time outside, Cook County has set up several cooling centers for people trying to escape the heat.

For the most current Cooling Center information at any time, call 3-1-1.

See below for interactive map of all locations (for summer 2018):