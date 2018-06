× Friday Chicago-area river stages/flood forecasts

Rivers across northern Illinois continue to be up near or above bankfull at many locations; but are in general, beginning to trend lower after the heavy rains earlier this week. Moderate flooding continues on the Des Plaines River at Gurnee and Lincolnshire – both are forecast to fall below flood later Sunday, with minor flooding at Russell and Des Plaines – forecast to fall below flood Saturday.

On the Fox River, the segment at Algonquin is in Moderate flood, forecast to fall below flood next Tuesday, while the river at Montgomery is in Minor flood expected to fall below flood next Monday. The Illinois River at LaSalle and the Kishwaukee River at Perryville are both forecast to fall below flood this afternoon.

Following is the Friday morning river stage/flood forecast prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service…