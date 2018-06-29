Fourth of July 2018: Fireworks displays in Chicago area — see the full list

CHICAGO — Book your plans now to see fireworks this Fourth of July!

We’ve compiled a list of the best fireworks displays across the Chicago area. If your town is missing, fill out the form at the bottom of this page and we’ll add it to our list.

Anitoch

July 4

9:15 p.m.

Free

Williams Park Pavilion, 400 Williams St.

Arlington Heights

July 1

Dusk

$22 adults $5 children

(must present tickets upon entrance)

Arlington Park, 2200 W. Euclid Ave.

Aurora

July 4

9:35 p.m.

Free

RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway Ave.

Barrington

July 4

Dusk

Free

Barrington High School, 616 W. Main St.

Bring a blanket.

Bartlett

2018 Fourth of July Festival

July 4

9:30 p.m.

Free

Bartlett Community Center, 700 S. Bartlett Road.

No pets are allowed on the festival grounds.

Beach Park

July 4

9:30 p.m.

Free

Zion Park District, 2400 Dowie Memorial Drive

Event begins at 3 p.m. with food vendors, fun fair, kiddie rides and games. The Zion-Benton Township High School band will perform at 4:15 p.m. followed by Wild Daisy at 6 p.m. and the Deja vu Band at 8 p.m.

Batavia

July 4

9:30 p.m

Free

Main Street and Millview Drive

Event begins at 5 p.m. with food vendors available followed by a live performance by Orange Star at 6 p.m. The Batavia Community Band performs at 8:15 p.m.

Bensenville

LibertyFest

July 4

9:30 p.m.

Free

Redmond Recreational Complex, 735 E. Jefferson

Berwyn

July 1

7 p.m.

Free

Morton West High School Football Stadium, 2400 Home Avenue

Children’s activities from 7-8:15 p.m. Morton High School Band performs from 8:15-8:30 p.m.

Bolingbrook

July 4

9:30 p.m.

Free

Bolingbrook Golf Club, 2001 Rodeo Drive

Event begins at 3 p.m. with local restaurants, food trucks and Miller Lite/Skyy Vodka Celebration bar. A live DJ will play from 3 to 5:30 p.m., followed by The Boy Band at 5:30 p.m. and ARRA at 7:45 p.m.

Bridgeview

July 3

9 p.m.

Free

Commissioner’s Park, 81st and Oketo

The celebration will begin at 5 p.m. with music and entertainment, along with food trucks.

Buffalo Grove

July 4

9:15 p.m.

Free

Rotary Village Green, the Buffalo Grove Golf Course, and Willow Stream Park

Event begins at 7 p.m. with a concert by the Buffalo Grove Symphonic Band.

Burr Ridge

July 3

Dusk

Free

$10-$20 parking fee

Walker Recreation Center, 7425 S. Wolf Road

Bring a blanket.

Burbank

June 30

9:30 p.m.

Free

Michael Looney Park, 77th and Narragansett East

Event will include carnival rides, face painting, petting zoo and more.

Chesterton, Ind.

July 2

9:15 p.m

$7 per car with Indiana plates, $12 for out-of-state plates

Indiana Dunes State Park, 1600 N. 25 E

Event begins at 6 p.m. Food vendors will be available.

Chicago

July 4

9:30 p.m.

Free

Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave.

Chicago Heights

July 3

9 p.m.

Free

Bloom High School’s North Field, 101 W. 10th St.

Event begins at 6 p.m. with music in the family fun zone preceding the fireworks display.

Clarendon Hills

July 4

9:30 p.m.

Free

Prospect Park, at Chicago, Prospect, Norfolk and Oxford Aves.

Crystal Lake

July 7

2:30 p.m.

Fireworks at dusk

$3 per person

Crystal Lake Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive

Crown Point, Ind.

July 4

9:30 p.m.

Free. Donations accepted.

Lake County Fairgrounds, 889 S. Court St.

Deerfield

July 3

9:15 p.m.

Free. Donations accepted.

Brickyards Park, 375 Elm St.

Event begins at 5 p.m. with food and a silent auction. Energy Productions will provide entertainment at 6 p.m.

Downers Grove

July 4

9:45 p.m.

Free

75th St. and Lemont Road

East Chicago, Ind.

July 3

5-10 p.m.

Free

E.C. Marina & Jeorse Park Beach, 3301 Aldis Avenue

Elk Grove

July Fireworks Spectacular

July 4

4-10 p.m.

Free

Rotary Green, 164 Lions Drive

Independence Day concert featuring Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy. Fireworks directly following the concert.

Elgin

July 4

After concert

$35-$75

Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave.

Event begins at 5 p.m. with food and drink and a concert by Kool & the Gang and The Commodores. Fireworks immediately follow the concert.

Elmwood Park

July 4

9:30 p.m.

Free

Elmwood Park High School, 8201 W. Fullerton Ave.

Gates open at 5 p.m. with a performance from Generation at 7:30 p.m.

Evanston

July 4

9:30 p.m.

Free

Downtown Evanston

Event begins at 7:30 p.m. with a live performance from Palatine Concert Band.

Evergreen Park

July 3

9:15 p.m.

Free

Duffy Park, 9200 S Millard Ave.

Parade begins at 6:30 p.m.

Frankfort

July 4

9:15 p.m.

$10

Main Park, 200 S. Locust St.

Event begins at 5 p.m. with carnival games, giant inflatables, face painting and other activities. A DJ dance party begins at 5:15 p.m., followed by live music at 7:30 p.m.

Franklin Park

June 30

Dusk

Free

West Leyden High School, 1000 N. Wolf Road, Northlake

Gates open at 6 p.m. with live music and entertainment beginning at 7 p.m. and lasting until the fireworks display. Bring a blanket.

Glencoe

July 4

9 p.m.

Free. Donations accepted.

Lakefront Park, 647-699 Longwood Avenue

Event begins at 6 p.m. with food vendors available and live music by Spoken Four at 6:30 p.m.

Glen Ellyn

July 4

Dusk

Free

Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road.

Event begins at 1 p.m. with family activities such as an inflatable obstacle course and eight-penny carnival games, face painting and live music with concessions available. $3 for afternoon activities.

Glenview

July 4

Dusk

Free

Gallery Park, 2001 Patriot Blvd.

Live music begins at 7 p.m. with a performance by the Glenview Concert Band. The fireworks display will be set to a recorded musical score.

Glenwood

July 4

9 p.m.

Free

Brookwood Jr. High School, 201 Glenwood-Lansing Rd.

Grayslake

June 30

Dusk

Free

Central Park, 250 Library Lane

Event begins at 3 p.m. and will feature kids rides, games, food vendors and live music from The Complex at 3 p.m. and Mike & Joe at 6:30 p.m.

Gurnee

June 30, July 1, July 2, July 3, July 4

9:45 p.m.

Six Flags Great America

Hazel Crest

July 4

Free

8:45 p.m.

Commissioners Park, 2600 W. 171st St.

Highland, Ind.

July 4

9 p.m.

Free

Homestead Park, 8099 5th Street

Bring a blanket and lawn chair.

Highland Park

July 4

9:30 p.m.

Free

Wolters Field, 1080 Park Ave. W.

Event begins at 4 p.m. with food vendors and the Bitter Jester Music Festival.

Hobart, Ind.

July 4

9 p.m.

Free

Festival Park, 111 E. Old Ridge Road

Event begins at 6 p.m. with food vendors and music from Oscar and the Majestics.

Huntley

July 4

9:30 p.m.

Free

Deicke Park / Betsey Warrington Park, 1419 IL-47

Bring a blanket and lawn chair.

Itasca

July 4

9:45 p.m.

Free

On-site parking is $25 per car.

Live music begins at 7 p.m. with Pat McKillen and continued at 8 p.m. with Maggie Speaks. Fran and Anton Cosmo. Food and drink vendors will be on site.

Joliet

July 3

9:30 p.m.

Free

Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park, 201 W. Jefferson St. at Bluff Street

Live music and food available for purchase.

July 4

9:20 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m.

Free

Joliet Memorial Stadium, 3000 W. Jefferson St.

Kirkland

July 1-4

9:30 p.m.

Free

Franklin Township Park, 201-299 3rd St.

The three-day festival concludes with the “largest fireworks in northern Illinois.”

Lake Bluff/Lake Forest

July 4

9:40 p.m.

$15 for Lake Forest/Lake Bluff residents, $20 for nonresidents, kids 5 and under are free

Deerpath Community Park, 400 Hastings Road

Gates open at 5 p.m. Live music begins with a performance from 97Nine at 6 p.m., followed by Hairball at 8 p.m. Food and drink will be available for purchase.

Lake Zurich

July 4

9:15 p.m.

Residents: Adults $2, 17 and under free. Non-residents: 4 and up $7

Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road

Event will begin at 1 p.m. with food and drinks, a children’s petting zoo from 1-6 p.m., inflatables and live performances from Focal Point at 1 p.m., Teenage Mutant ’90s Turtles at 4 p.m. and Hello Weekend at 7 p.m.

Lansing

July 4

10 p.m.

Free

Downtown Lansing, 201 E. Shiawassee St.

The day begins with a parade including clowns, antique and specialty automobiles, musicians, dance troops, community groups, and military units. Fireworks begin after a free concert by the Lansing Concert Band.

Lemont

July 3

9:30 p.m.

Free

Centennial Park, 16028 127th St.

Libertyville

July 4

Dusk

Free

Butler Lake Park, 835 W. Winchester Rd.

Attendees may bring food and drink as well as chairs or a blanket. The Village Band will be performing at 7:30 p.m.

Lincolnshire

Red, White & Boom 4th of July festival

July 4

9:30 p.m.

Free

Spring Lake Park, 49 Oxford Drive

Lockport

July 3

8-10 p.m.

Free

Dellwood Park, IL-171 & Woods Dr.

Parking is limited.

Lombard

July 4

9:30 p.m.

Free

Madison Meadow Park,: E Madison St & S Ahrens Ave

Attendees can bring food and drinks. Limited parking is available.

McHenry

July 7

Dusk

$5 cars (receive five tickets for entry, $1 additional passengers), $1 all others, free for children younger than age 3.

Petersen Park, 4300 Peterson Park Road

Merrillville, Ind.

July 3

9 p.m.

$5 per car

Hidden Lake Park, 6355 Broadway

Event begins at 6 p.m. with live music by The Mud Sharks, food vendors and a beer garden.

Midlothian

Thunder over Midlothian

June 29

9:30 p.m.

Free

Memorial Park, 14500 S. Sawyer

Mokena

July 4

About 9 p.m.

Free

Mokena Main Park, 10925 W. LaPorte Road

Event begins at 5 p.m. with food, inflatables, mechanical bulldog ride, reptile show, face painting and balloon artists along with children’s games. Live performances begin at 6:30 p.m. by the 2nd Kentucky Cavalry reenactment followed by the Encore Concert Band at 7:30 p.m.

Morris

Grundy County Fair

July 2

Dusk

Free

Grundy County Fairgrounds, Illinois Rt. 47

Morton Grove

July 4

Dusk

Free

American Legion Memorial Civic Center, 6140 Dempster St.

Event begins at 4 p.m. with a food court and beer garden. The Mystery Girls Band will perform at 5 p.m. followed by Sealed with a Kiss at 6 p.m. The Neverly Brothers will conclude the live music with a performance at 7 p.m.

Mount Prospect

Mount Prospect Lions Club Annual Festival

July 4, 8

9:30 p.m.

Fireworks are free, festival is $20

Melas Park, 1326 W. Central Road

Mundelein

July 1

9:30 p.m.

Free

Viewing locations: Metra train station parking lot, Village Hall, across from Fairhaven School and Munch Ground

Naperville

Ribfest Fireworks

July 4

Dusk

Free after 5 p.m.

Knoch Park, 724 S. West St.

New Lenox

July 4

Dusk

Free

New Lenox Village Commons, 1 Veterans Parkway

Event begins at 6 p.m. with live performances from Epic and the Joliet American Legion Band. Face painting, crafts and activities will also be offered.

Northbrook

July 3

Dusk

Free

Village Green Park, 1479 Maple Ave.

Event begins at 6:30 p.m. with a DJ performance by Energy Productions. Food trucks will be available.

Northlake

Leydon Township Annual Firework Show

June 30

Dusk

Free

West Leyden High School, 1000 Wolf Rd.

Oak Forest

Oak Fest

July 3-8

9:30 p.m.

Free. $5 Parking fee.

159th Street and Central Avenue

Attendees are encouraged to purchase $5 VIP viewing area passes for July 4 fireworks from 7-10 p.m. to avoid crowds. Private bar offered. July 4 event ranges from 3-11 p.m. with bingo from 3-9 p.m. and carnival from 3-11 p.m. Live performances by The Millennials at 3 p.m. and The Flex Group at 6:30 p.m.

Oak Lawn

July 4

9 p.m.

Free

Richards High School, 106th Street and Central Ave.

Event begins at 6 p.m. with GAC Entertainment providing music at 7 p.m. preceding the fireworks display.

Oak Park

Oak Park Parade and Fireworks

July 4

Dusk

Free

Oak Park and River Forest High School football stadium, near East Ave. and Lake St.

Oswego

July 4

9:30 p.m.

Free

Prairie Point Park, 4120 Plainfield Road

Bring a blanket and lawn chair. Event begins at 3 p.m. and features live performances by the American Legion Band and the Fox Valley Orchestra. Outside food and drink are allowed, but no alcohol.

Palatine

Palatine Jaycees Hometown Fest

July 3

Dusk

Free

Community Park, 262 E. Palatine Rd.

Palos Heights

July 3

Dusk

Free

Memorial Park, 7607 W. College Dr.

Event begins at 4:30 p.m. with pony rides, a petting zoo, inflatable attractions, face painting and live music.

Park Ridge

July 3

Dusk

Free

Maine East High School field, 2601 E. Dempster St.

Attendees are encouraged to bring food. Alcohol and grills not permitted. A DJ-led dance party begins at 6:30 p.m., with children’s entertainment also available. Live music performances begin at 8 p.m.

Plainfield

July 3

Dusk

Free

Plainfield Central High School, 24120 W. Fort Beggs Drive

Plainfield Park District’s Patriotic Picnic and Fireworks begins at 6 p.m. There will be a bike parade, Touch-a-Truck, and a DJ, among other attractions.

Romeoville

July 3

9:30 p.m.

Free

Village Park, 900 W. Romeo Rd.

Roselle

July 3

9:30 p.m.

Free

Lake Park High School West Campus, 500 W. Bryn Mawr Ave

Food trucks on site.

Rosemont

Rockin’ In the Park Concert & Fireworks

June 28 – Sept. 6

7-10 p.m

Free

MB Financial Park, 5501 Park Place

Outside food and coolers are prohibited. Parking is available at the Parkway Bank Park parking garage and is free with validation from any of the park’s vendors.

Skokie

July 4

Dusk

Free

Niles West High School, 5701 Oakton.

Event begins at 5 p.m. Food will be available, as well as family fun and games. Live music by The Goo Roos will begin at 6:30 p.m. and Mike and Joe at 8 p.m., concluding with 3D fireworks at dusk. Customized 3D fireworks glasses are available for the first 10,000 visitors.

South Holland

July 4

Dusk

Free

Veterans Memorial Park, 450 E. 160th Pl.

Prayer at the gates, rib fest, home plate grill, kids train rides, live music, hot wing and pie eating contests.

St. Charles

July 4

Dusk

Free. $10 parking fee for nonresidents.

Pottawatomie Park, 8 N. Ave.

Event begins at 6 p.m. with a live performance by Shout Out, while glow novelties will also be sold by the Glow Zone.

Thorton

July 4

Dusk

Free

Hubbard Park, 100 Hubbard St.

Concessions available from 5-9 p.m.

Tinley Park

July 4

9:15 p.m.

Free

McCarthy Park, 16801 S. 80th Ave.

Event begins with opening ceremony at 4 p.m. Food tents will be on site. Activities include penny carnival, horseshoe tournament, face painting and inflatables. At 4:15 p.m. Peter Oprisko will perform, followed by The Hat Guys at 5:30 p.m.

Valparaiso. Ind.

July 4

9:15 p.m.

Free

Urschel Field, 2564 Valley Drive

Event begins at 6:30 p.m. with food vendors and live music from The Unit.

Vernon Hills

July 4

9:30 p.m.

Free

Century Park, 1001 Lakeview Parkway

Event begins at 6:30 p.m. with live music from The Big Fun Band leading up to fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Wauconda

July 3

Dusk

Free. Donations are accepted.

Cook Park, 700 N Main Street

Waukegan

July 4

9:30 p.m.

Free

Viewing areas: Harbor area, parking lots on Sheridan Road and along the beach.

Westmont

July 4

Dusk

Free

Ty Warner Park, 700 Blackhawk Dr.

Wheaton

July 3-4

9 p.m.

Free

Graf Park, 1701 Manchester Road

Event will feature carnival games and rides, with a live DJ. Food and drink will be available for purchase.

Wheeling

Rock N Run the Runway

June 30

Dusk

Free

Chicago Executive Airport, 1020 Plant Road

Annual 5K, live music and fireworks.

Wilmette

July 3

9:30 p.m.

Free

Giilson Park at the Lakefront, 101 Lake St.

Event will feature performances from Justin Roberts & The Not Ready for Naptime Players at 5 p.m., The Pack Drumline at 6 p.m., The Jesse White Tumblers at 7 p.m., the Illinois Brass Band at 7 p.m. and the FlatCats at 7:30 p.m. Roving entertainers, carnival games, rides and more will also be present.

Winnetka

FourthFest

July 4

9:20 p.m.

Free

Duke Childs Field, 1321 Willow Road

Fourthfest will feature music, food and family activities.

Yorkville

July 4

Dusk

Free

Near Route 47 and Countryside Parkway

The celebration includes a performance by the Yorkville Community Band.

Zion

July 4

9:30 p.m.

Free

Shiloh Park, 2400 Dowie Memorial Dr.

