Fourth of July 2018: Fireworks displays in Chicago area — see the full list

CHICAGO — Book your plans now to see fireworks this Fourth of July!
We’ve compiled a list of the best fireworks displays across the Chicago area. If your town is missing, fill out the form at the bottom of this page and we’ll add it to our list.
July 4
9:15 p.m.
Free
Williams Park Pavilion, 400 Williams St.
July 1
Dusk
$22 adults $5 children
(must present tickets upon entrance)
Arlington Park, 2200 W. Euclid Ave.
July 4
9:35 p.m.
Free
RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway Ave.
July 4
Dusk
Free
Barrington High School, 616 W. Main St.
Bring a blanket.
2018 Fourth of July Festival
July 4
9:30 p.m.
Free
Bartlett Community Center, 700 S. Bartlett Road.
No pets are allowed on the festival grounds.
July 4
9:30 p.m.
Free
Zion Park District, 2400 Dowie Memorial Drive
Event begins at 3 p.m. with food vendors, fun fair, kiddie rides and games. The Zion-Benton Township High School band will perform at 4:15 p.m. followed by Wild Daisy at 6 p.m. and the Deja vu Band at 8 p.m.
July 4
9:30 p.m
Free
Main Street and Millview Drive
Event begins at 5 p.m. with food vendors available followed by a live performance by Orange Star at 6 p.m. The Batavia Community Band performs at 8:15 p.m.
LibertyFest
July 4
9:30 p.m.
Free
Redmond Recreational Complex, 735 E. Jefferson
July 1
7 p.m.
Free
Morton West High School Football Stadium, 2400 Home Avenue
Children’s activities from 7-8:15 p.m. Morton High School Band performs from 8:15-8:30 p.m.
July 4
9:30 p.m.
Free
Bolingbrook Golf Club, 2001 Rodeo Drive
Event begins at 3 p.m. with local restaurants, food trucks and Miller Lite/Skyy Vodka Celebration bar. A live DJ will play from 3 to 5:30 p.m., followed by The Boy Band at 5:30 p.m. and ARRA at 7:45 p.m.
July 3
9 p.m.
Free
Commissioner’s Park, 81st and Oketo
The celebration will begin at 5 p.m. with music and entertainment, along with food trucks.
July 4
9:15 p.m.
Free
Rotary Village Green, the Buffalo Grove Golf Course, and Willow Stream Park
Event begins at 7 p.m. with a concert by the Buffalo Grove Symphonic Band.
July 3
Dusk
Free
$10-$20 parking fee
Walker Recreation Center, 7425 S. Wolf Road
Bring a blanket.
June 30
9:30 p.m.
Free
Michael Looney Park, 77th and Narragansett East
Event will include carnival rides, face painting, petting zoo and more.
July 2
9:15 p.m
$7 per car with Indiana plates, $12 for out-of-state plates
Indiana Dunes State Park, 1600 N. 25 E
Event begins at 6 p.m. Food vendors will be available.
July 4
9:30 p.m.
Free
Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave.
July 3
9 p.m.
Free
Bloom High School’s North Field, 101 W. 10th St.
Event begins at 6 p.m. with music in the family fun zone preceding the fireworks display.
July 4
9:30 p.m.
Free
Prospect Park, at Chicago, Prospect, Norfolk and Oxford Aves.
July 7
2:30 p.m.
Fireworks at dusk
$3 per person
Crystal Lake Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive
July 4
9:30 p.m.
Free. Donations accepted.
Lake County Fairgrounds, 889 S. Court St.
July 3
9:15 p.m.
Free. Donations accepted.
Brickyards Park, 375 Elm St.
Event begins at 5 p.m. with food and a silent auction. Energy Productions will provide entertainment at 6 p.m.
July 4
9:45 p.m.
Free
75th St. and Lemont Road
July 3
5-10 p.m.
Free
E.C. Marina & Jeorse Park Beach, 3301 Aldis Avenue
July Fireworks Spectacular
July 4
4-10 p.m.
Free
Rotary Green, 164 Lions Drive
Independence Day concert featuring Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy. Fireworks directly following the concert.
July 4
After concert
$35-$75
Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave.
Event begins at 5 p.m. with food and drink and a concert by Kool & the Gang and The Commodores. Fireworks immediately follow the concert.
July 4
9:30 p.m.
Free
Elmwood Park High School, 8201 W. Fullerton Ave.
Gates open at 5 p.m. with a performance from Generation at 7:30 p.m.
Evanston
July 4
9:30 p.m.
Free
Downtown Evanston
Event begins at 7:30 p.m. with a live performance from Palatine Concert Band.
July 3
9:15 p.m.
Free
Duffy Park, 9200 S Millard Ave.
Parade begins at 6:30 p.m.
July 4
9:15 p.m.
$10
Main Park, 200 S. Locust St.
Event begins at 5 p.m. with carnival games, giant inflatables, face painting and other activities. A DJ dance party begins at 5:15 p.m., followed by live music at 7:30 p.m.
June 30
Dusk
Free
West Leyden High School, 1000 N. Wolf Road, Northlake
Gates open at 6 p.m. with live music and entertainment beginning at 7 p.m. and lasting until the fireworks display. Bring a blanket.
July 4
9 p.m.
Free. Donations accepted.
Lakefront Park, 647-699 Longwood Avenue
Event begins at 6 p.m. with food vendors available and live music by Spoken Four at 6:30 p.m.
July 4
Dusk
Free
Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road.
Event begins at 1 p.m. with family activities such as an inflatable obstacle course and eight-penny carnival games, face painting and live music with concessions available. $3 for afternoon activities.
July 4
Dusk
Free
Gallery Park, 2001 Patriot Blvd.
Live music begins at 7 p.m. with a performance by the Glenview Concert Band. The fireworks display will be set to a recorded musical score.
July 4
9 p.m.
Free
Brookwood Jr. High School, 201 Glenwood-Lansing Rd.
June 30
Dusk
Free
Central Park, 250 Library Lane
Event begins at 3 p.m. and will feature kids rides, games, food vendors and live music from The Complex at 3 p.m. and Mike & Joe at 6:30 p.m.
June 30, July 1, July 2, July 3, July 4
9:45 p.m.
Six Flags Great America
July 4
Free
8:45 p.m.
Commissioners Park, 2600 W. 171st St.
July 4
9 p.m.
Free
Homestead Park, 8099 5th Street
Bring a blanket and lawn chair.
July 4
9:30 p.m.
Free
Wolters Field, 1080 Park Ave. W.
Event begins at 4 p.m. with food vendors and the Bitter Jester Music Festival.
July 4
9 p.m.
Free
Festival Park, 111 E. Old Ridge Road
Event begins at 6 p.m. with food vendors and music from Oscar and the Majestics.
July 4
9:30 p.m.
Free
Deicke Park / Betsey Warrington Park, 1419 IL-47
Bring a blanket and lawn chair.
July 4
9:45 p.m.
Free
On-site parking is $25 per car.
Live music begins at 7 p.m. with Pat McKillen and continued at 8 p.m. with Maggie Speaks. Fran and Anton Cosmo. Food and drink vendors will be on site.
July 3
9:30 p.m.
Free
Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park, 201 W. Jefferson St. at Bluff Street
Live music and food available for purchase.
July 4
9:20 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m.
Free
Joliet Memorial Stadium, 3000 W. Jefferson St.
July 1-4
9:30 p.m.
Free
Franklin Township Park, 201-299 3rd St.
The three-day festival concludes with the “largest fireworks in northern Illinois.”
July 4
9:40 p.m.
$15 for Lake Forest/Lake Bluff residents, $20 for nonresidents, kids 5 and under are free
Deerpath Community Park, 400 Hastings Road
Gates open at 5 p.m. Live music begins with a performance from 97Nine at 6 p.m., followed by Hairball at 8 p.m. Food and drink will be available for purchase.
July 4
9:15 p.m.
Residents: Adults $2, 17 and under free. Non-residents: 4 and up $7
Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road
Event will begin at 1 p.m. with food and drinks, a children’s petting zoo from 1-6 p.m., inflatables and live performances from Focal Point at 1 p.m., Teenage Mutant ’90s Turtles at 4 p.m. and Hello Weekend at 7 p.m.
July 4
10 p.m.
Free
Downtown Lansing, 201 E. Shiawassee St.
The day begins with a parade including clowns, antique and specialty automobiles, musicians, dance troops, community groups, and military units. Fireworks begin after a free concert by the Lansing Concert Band.
July 3
9:30 p.m.
Free
Centennial Park, 16028 127th St.
July 4
Dusk
Free
Butler Lake Park, 835 W. Winchester Rd.
Attendees may bring food and drink as well as chairs or a blanket. The Village Band will be performing at 7:30 p.m.
Red, White & Boom 4th of July festival
July 4
9:30 p.m.
Free
Spring Lake Park, 49 Oxford Drive
July 3
8-10 p.m.
Free
Dellwood Park, IL-171 & Woods Dr.
Parking is limited.
July 4
9:30 p.m.
Free
Madison Meadow Park,: E Madison St & S Ahrens Ave
Attendees can bring food and drinks. Limited parking is available.
July 7
Dusk
$5 cars (receive five tickets for entry, $1 additional passengers), $1 all others, free for children younger than age 3.
Petersen Park, 4300 Peterson Park Road
July 3
9 p.m.
$5 per car
Hidden Lake Park, 6355 Broadway
Event begins at 6 p.m. with live music by The Mud Sharks, food vendors and a beer garden.
Thunder over Midlothian
June 29
9:30 p.m.
Free
Memorial Park, 14500 S. Sawyer
July 4
About 9 p.m.
Free
Mokena Main Park, 10925 W. LaPorte Road
Event begins at 5 p.m. with food, inflatables, mechanical bulldog ride, reptile show, face painting and balloon artists along with children’s games. Live performances begin at 6:30 p.m. by the 2nd Kentucky Cavalry reenactment followed by the Encore Concert Band at 7:30 p.m.
Grundy County Fair
July 2
Dusk
Free
Grundy County Fairgrounds, Illinois Rt. 47
July 4
Dusk
Free
American Legion Memorial Civic Center, 6140 Dempster St.
Event begins at 4 p.m. with a food court and beer garden. The Mystery Girls Band will perform at 5 p.m. followed by Sealed with a Kiss at 6 p.m. The Neverly Brothers will conclude the live music with a performance at 7 p.m.
Mount Prospect Lions Club Annual Festival
July 4, 8
9:30 p.m.
Fireworks are free, festival is $20
Melas Park, 1326 W. Central Road
July 1
9:30 p.m.
Free
Viewing locations: Metra train station parking lot, Village Hall, across from Fairhaven School and Munch Ground
Ribfest Fireworks
July 4
Dusk
Free after 5 p.m.
Knoch Park, 724 S. West St.
July 4
Dusk
Free
New Lenox Village Commons, 1 Veterans Parkway
Event begins at 6 p.m. with live performances from Epic and the Joliet American Legion Band. Face painting, crafts and activities will also be offered.
July 3
Dusk
Free
Village Green Park, 1479 Maple Ave.
Event begins at 6:30 p.m. with a DJ performance by Energy Productions. Food trucks will be available.
Leydon Township Annual Firework Show
June 30
Dusk
Free
West Leyden High School, 1000 Wolf Rd.
Oak Fest
July 3-8
9:30 p.m.
Free. $5 Parking fee.
159th Street and Central Avenue
Attendees are encouraged to purchase $5 VIP viewing area passes for July 4 fireworks from 7-10 p.m. to avoid crowds. Private bar offered. July 4 event ranges from 3-11 p.m. with bingo from 3-9 p.m. and carnival from 3-11 p.m. Live performances by The Millennials at 3 p.m. and The Flex Group at 6:30 p.m.
July 4
9 p.m.
Free
Richards High School, 106th Street and Central Ave.
Event begins at 6 p.m. with GAC Entertainment providing music at 7 p.m. preceding the fireworks display.
Oak Park Parade and Fireworks
July 4
Dusk
Free
Oak Park and River Forest High School football stadium, near East Ave. and Lake St.
July 4
9:30 p.m.
Free
Prairie Point Park, 4120 Plainfield Road
Bring a blanket and lawn chair. Event begins at 3 p.m. and features live performances by the American Legion Band and the Fox Valley Orchestra. Outside food and drink are allowed, but no alcohol.
Palatine Jaycees Hometown Fest
July 3
Dusk
Free
Community Park, 262 E. Palatine Rd.
July 3
Dusk
Free
Memorial Park, 7607 W. College Dr.
Event begins at 4:30 p.m. with pony rides, a petting zoo, inflatable attractions, face painting and live music.
July 3
Dusk
Free
Maine East High School field, 2601 E. Dempster St.
Attendees are encouraged to bring food. Alcohol and grills not permitted. A DJ-led dance party begins at 6:30 p.m., with children’s entertainment also available. Live music performances begin at 8 p.m.
July 3
Dusk
Free
Plainfield Central High School, 24120 W. Fort Beggs Drive
Plainfield Park District’s Patriotic Picnic and Fireworks begins at 6 p.m. There will be a bike parade, Touch-a-Truck, and a DJ, among other attractions.
July 3
9:30 p.m.
Free
Village Park, 900 W. Romeo Rd.
July 3
9:30 p.m.
Free
Lake Park High School West Campus, 500 W. Bryn Mawr Ave
Food trucks on site.
Rockin’ In the Park Concert & Fireworks
June 28 – Sept. 6
7-10 p.m
Free
MB Financial Park, 5501 Park Place
Outside food and coolers are prohibited. Parking is available at the Parkway Bank Park parking garage and is free with validation from any of the park’s vendors.
July 4
Dusk
Free
Niles West High School, 5701 Oakton.
Event begins at 5 p.m. Food will be available, as well as family fun and games. Live music by The Goo Roos will begin at 6:30 p.m. and Mike and Joe at 8 p.m., concluding with 3D fireworks at dusk. Customized 3D fireworks glasses are available for the first 10,000 visitors.
July 4
Dusk
Free
Veterans Memorial Park, 450 E. 160th Pl.
Prayer at the gates, rib fest, home plate grill, kids train rides, live music, hot wing and pie eating contests.
July 4
Dusk
Free. $10 parking fee for nonresidents.
Pottawatomie Park, 8 N. Ave.
Event begins at 6 p.m. with a live performance by Shout Out, while glow novelties will also be sold by the Glow Zone.
July 4
Dusk
Free
Hubbard Park, 100 Hubbard St.
Concessions available from 5-9 p.m.
July 4
9:15 p.m.
Free
McCarthy Park, 16801 S. 80th Ave.
Event begins with opening ceremony at 4 p.m. Food tents will be on site. Activities include penny carnival, horseshoe tournament, face painting and inflatables. At 4:15 p.m. Peter Oprisko will perform, followed by The Hat Guys at 5:30 p.m.
July 4
9:15 p.m.
Free
Urschel Field, 2564 Valley Drive
Event begins at 6:30 p.m. with food vendors and live music from The Unit.
July 4
9:30 p.m.
Free
Century Park, 1001 Lakeview Parkway
Event begins at 6:30 p.m. with live music from The Big Fun Band leading up to fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
July 3
Dusk
Free. Donations are accepted.
Cook Park, 700 N Main Street
July 4
9:30 p.m.
Free
Viewing areas: Harbor area, parking lots on Sheridan Road and along the beach.
July 4
Dusk
Free
Ty Warner Park, 700 Blackhawk Dr.
July 3-4
9 p.m.
Free
Graf Park, 1701 Manchester Road
Event will feature carnival games and rides, with a live DJ. Food and drink will be available for purchase.
Rock N Run the Runway
June 30
Dusk
Free
Chicago Executive Airport, 1020 Plant Road
Annual 5K, live music and fireworks.
July 3
9:30 p.m.
Free
Giilson Park at the Lakefront, 101 Lake St.
Event will feature performances from Justin Roberts & The Not Ready for Naptime Players at 5 p.m., The Pack Drumline at 6 p.m., The Jesse White Tumblers at 7 p.m., the Illinois Brass Band at 7 p.m. and the FlatCats at 7:30 p.m. Roving entertainers, carnival games, rides and more will also be present.
FourthFest
July 4
9:20 p.m.
Free
Duke Childs Field, 1321 Willow Road
Fourthfest will feature music, food and family activities.
July 4
Dusk
Free
Near Route 47 and Countryside Parkway
The celebration includes a performance by the Yorkville Community Band.
July 4
9:30 p.m.
Free
Shiloh Park, 2400 Dowie Memorial Dr.
