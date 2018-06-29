Darvish heads to Texas for opinion on sore triceps muscle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Yu Darvish won't be rejoining the Cubs rotation this weekend after sustaining a setback during a bullpen session on Thursday.

Darvish went to Dallas Friday to get a second opinion from Dr. Keith Meister, the Texas Rangers' orthopedist.

He was diagnosed with right elbow impingement and inflammation. Darvish received a cortisone shot that he'll let sit for 3-5 days before being reevaluated.

"He is frustrated to be in this position right now," noted Cubs skipper Joe Maddon. "It's easy to denigrate or point fingers or question, but I never question when someone tells me they're injured. You have to support that. We'll see what happens next. Get him on back on the mound. Take it from there. He can be such a boon to us, obviously. That's why we signed him in the first place. Long season, he's not used up a whole lot of innings to this point. Hopefully, he gets it right and then can be very strong for us in the second half and down the stretch."

He'll be replaced by Tyler Chatwood Saturday, who came off the paternity list.

Darvish said his strength and endurance was good after he played catch on Wednesday. He threw a five-inning, 57-pitch rehab start with Class A South Bend on Monday.

He's been on the disabled list since May 26 because of tendinitis in his right triceps, his second DL stint this season.

Darvish has a 4.95 ERA in eight starts with the Cubs since he signed a $126 million, six-year deal with the team in February.