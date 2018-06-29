Cubs’ Javier Baez announces birth of baby boy

Welcome to the world, Baby Baez!

Chicago Cubs’ Javier Baez announced Friday on Twitter the birth of his newborn son with fiance Irmarie Márquez.

The Cubs star shared photos of the baby boy with the message: “I’ll introduce you later! Baby Baez’s here! 🙏🏽 Thank you my God for another of your many blessings!”

Se los presento después! Baby Baez’s here! 🙏🏽 Gracias Mi Dios Por Otra De Tus Tantas Bendiciones!! pic.twitter.com/6yQWhfT6hQ — Javier Báez (@javy23baez) June 29, 2018

Baez announced the sex of the baby back in January at a gender reveal party.

The baby’s name has not yet been announced.

Drafted by the Cubs in the first round of the 2011 MLB Draft, Baez is in his fifth season at the major league level with the Cubs.