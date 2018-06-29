× Cubs Game Notes For Friday vs. Minnesota

* The Twins’ .226 batting average in June ranks 24th in MLB, but their 55 doubles this month is the most by an American League team. They have been held to two or fewer runs in 11 games this month, tying them with the Cubs and Padres for fourth-highest in MLB.

* The Cubs went 2-6 during their road trip and allowed 49 runs in these games, their most in an eight-game span this season. They scored 20 runs in their two wins during this stretch, and only 19 runs in six losses.

* Mike Montgomery has posted a 2.02 ERA in six starts this season, all since May 28 when he joined the Cubs’ rotation. In this span, his ERA ranks fourth among NL starters with at least 30.0 innings; the three ahead of him are Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom, and teammate Jon Lester.

* Jose Berrios has a 0.94 WHIP in 2018, the sixth-best mark in MLB. Since the beginning of 2017, he has had 10 starts of at least 7.0 innings with 1 or no runs allowed; the only American Leaguers with more than 10: Carrasco, Sale, Cole, Kluber, Severino, and Verlander.

* In his last three games, Javier Baez has gone 9-for-14 (.643) with a 1.929 OPS, six runs scored, six RBI, and five XBH. He is one of only six players in MLB leading his team in runs, RBI, and XBH. The last two Cubs to reach these runs, RBI, XBH totals in a three-game span were Kris Bryant in 2016 and Alfonso Soriano in 2010.

* Eduardo Escobar and Eddie Rosario have combined for 88 extra-base hits thus far in 2018, the most in MLB by teammates. This is the most extra-base hits by Twins’ teammates before July in the team’s history (previous high was 79 in 1964).