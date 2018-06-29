14-year-old wounded in shooting near Wacker and Wabash

Posted 6:40 PM, June 29, 2018, by , Updated at 08:02PM, June 29, 2018

CHICAGO – A 14-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon in downtown Chicago.

Police said the boy was shot near Wacker Drive and Wabash Avenue around 6 p.m.  He was purchasing clothing from another person when a man on a bike shot him, police said.

The boy was shot in the right leg and taken to the hospital.

The Chicago Sun-Time reports the teen is stable.

 

Police say there are several surveillance cameras in the area and detectives are pursuing “good leads.”

This is a developing story. Check back for details.