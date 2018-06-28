× Yu Darvish has a setback during bullpen session, won’t rejoin Cubs this weekend

LOS ANGELES – If you were hoping for his return to the mound this weekend at Wrigley Field, unfortunately Joe Maddon had some bad news on Thursday.

The manager said that pitcher Yu Darvish had a bit of a setback during a bullpen session in Los Angeles on Thursday, experiencing some arm pain after the session. Because of that, the starter has been ruled out of for a possible start this weekend against the Twins and will be re-evaluated when the team returns to Chicago after the final of a four-game series against the Dodgers Thursday afternoon.

Maddon told reporters that he wasn’t able to “let it loose” with his full arsenal of pitches, hence the move to slow a return to the club.

Out since May 26th with right triceps tendonitis, Darvish had a bullpen session in Milwaukee on June 12th then a simulated game at Wrigley Field eight days later. On Monday he threw five innings in a rehab start with Class A South Bend, giving up just one run in five innings while striking out five with no walks.

Joining the Cubs this offseason on a six-year, $126 million contract, Darvish has endured a rough start to his tenure with the team. He didn’t get his first win until May 20th – his last start before going on the DL – which was preceded by three loses and an ERA of 4.95. It was a departure from Darvish’s starts to previous seasons which were all strong.