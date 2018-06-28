× White Sox Game Notes For Thursday vs. Minnesota

* The White Sox will look to even the season series with a victory over the Twins today trailing 6-5 so far this year. A win today would give the South Siders a season-long four-game winning streak, and this would be their first sweep of a series containing at least three games in 2018.

* Lucas Giolito has been strong in both of his starts against Minnesota this year. He hasn’t allowed a home run in either start, and his ERA vs. the Twins is 3.65, but 7.64 against all other teams.

* He will look to buck a league-wide trend. Across MLB 83 pitchers have made at least three starts against the same opponent. Offensive performance has improved from first to second to third start. These pitchers have gone 30-23 (.566) when facing a team for the first time, 28-19 (.596) the second time and 30-29 (.508) the third time. The collection of pitchers to make a fourth start against an opponent includes: Trevor Bauer, Mike Foltynewicz, Cole Hamels, Rick Porcello, David Price, Justin Verlander and Jacob deGrom.

* The White Sox have scored six or more runs in five straight games for the first time since 2012.

* Since June 16, the Sox have had a surprising slugging percentage leader – Tim Anderson. Anderson’s career slugging percentage is .419. Anderson already has 13 homers in 2018, four off his career high of 17. Last year, it took him until August 13 to hit his 13th dinger.