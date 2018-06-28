× Trump attends ground breaking for $10B Foxconn facility in Wisconsin

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wisc. — President Donald Trump is participating in a ceremonial ground-breaking for a new $10 billion Foxconn facility, located in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin Thursday.

Taiwan-based Foxconn is the world’s largest electronics manufacturer and assembles Apple iPhones and other products for tech companies.

Trump is also expected to tour an existing Foxconn facility there and make remarks before returning to Washington.

Awaiting Trump. POTUS in Wisconsin to celebrate groundbreaking for $10 billion Foxconn factory. See it tonight on WGN Evening News. pic.twitter.com/Xncfij2m7u — Tahman Bradley (@tahmanbradley) June 28, 2018

Trump is also attending a pair of fundraising events in Milwaukee benefiting a joint effort between the Republican Party and his re-election campaign.

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel attended the separate round-table and breakfast events. Both are closed to news media coverage and are being held at the Pfister Hotel in downtown Milwaukee, where Trump spent a rare weeknight away from the White House.