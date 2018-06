ELGIN, Ill. – A suburban diner has earned top honors from Travel and Leisure Magazine.

The magazine recently listed the 25 best diners in America and Ray’s Family Restaurant in Elgin just makes the list at No. 25.

The eatery is located at 801 Saint Charles Street.

The list is based on reviews and star ratings on Yelp.

At the No.1 spot is Villatoro Restaurant and Cafe in Marlborough, Massachusetts.