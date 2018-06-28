Share The Dream: the story about building a refuge for animals and children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

God put a special dream in the heart of Jama Connor Hedgecoth when she was four years old. She began a faithful journey filled with incredible miracles, which led to 250 acres of land that she calls “Noah’s Ark”. At this magical place, Jama has raised four birth children, six adopted children, more than four hundred foster children, and nurtures over 1500 plus animals of over one hundred species, including the internationally recognized bear, lion, and tiger trio known as the BLT.

In the book, Share The Dream, you will learn about an extraordinary life abundant with love and faith, and you will be astonished with the many experiences that prove just how powerful unwavering belief can be.

Writer and friend of Jama Connor Hedgecoth, Chrishaunda Lee Perez spent two years researching Noah’s Ark, and talking with Jama and key members of her family to make Jama’s story come alive on the pages. What Chrishaunda Lee was told by Jama and family brought on feelings beyond inspiration and awe.

sharethedreambook.com