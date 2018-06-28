× Rough start bring an end to a bad June for Kyle Hendricks in Cubs’ loss to the Dodgers

LOS ANGELES – He had a chance to put a positive spin on a long month – and Willson Contreras gave an early edge.

The catcher’s two-run homer in the first inning gave Kyle Hendricks an early lead to work with against the Dodgers Wednesday night in Los Angeles. Normally, that’s a pretty good thing for a pitcher known for consistency and keeping his opponents off the scoreboard.

But normal is not a word this month for Hendricks, or even the 2018 season as a whole. An abnormal thing just continued to happen to the pitcher after getting the lead.

Three runs came in the first inning, then another three in the second, and by the end of the third inning Hendricks was out of the game. Those runs put the Cubs in a four-run hole that, despite a late comeback, weren’t enough to knock of Los Angeles, who went onto a 7-5 win

In his fifth and final start of a long month, all six runs off Hendricks were earned as he surrendered eight hits and two walks with just one strikeouts. He also allowed a pair of homers, brining his total allowed for the season to 16 in as many starts, just one shy of the amount he gave up last year in 24 outings.

All in all, the pitcher went 1-4 with a 7.03 ERA – the highest of his career in a single month with more than one start. Oddly enough, his ERA was over nine in June of 2017, when he made just one start before spending nearly six weeks on the disabled list with a finger injury.

Problems began from the get-go for Hendricks after Contreras spotted him the lead with his sixth homer of the year in the first. The second batter Hendricks faced, Max Muncy, took him deep for the solo homer, then Yasmani Grandal knocked in two more with a two-out double to five the Dodgers the lead.

In the second, Hendricks allowed a hit to opposing pitcher Alex Wood then gave up his second homer of the game to Joc Pederson to make it 5-2. Enrique Hernandez brought in another run later that inning, and when a runner got to third in the next frame, even with two outs, Hendricks was pulled.

After that the Cubs’ bullpen held their own as the Cubs mounted a rally. Jason Heyward knocked in a run with an infield singled in the fifth and Contreras brought home two more in the 8th to make it 6-5. Cody Bellinger added an insurance run in the bottom half of that inning and the Cubs didn’t have an answer in the ninth.

In the end it was bad start on the mound by Hendricks that was the differnet in defeat. At least a brutal month ends for the pitcher, who made the abnormal for him routine in June.