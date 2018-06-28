× Police locate car involved in hit-and-run that killed suburban softball coach

KENDALL COUNTY, Ill. — Officials say they have found a vehicle thought to be involved in a hit and run that killed a woman in the suburbs,

The Kendall County sheriff’s office said they located a silver 2006 Chrysler Pacifica thought to be connected to the crash that killed Amanda Stanton.

26-year-old Stanton of Lockport was found Sunday afternoon near Plainfield Road and Plainsman Court in Oswego Township. Officials said she had been hit by a vehicle while she was walking in the area.

Stanton was the head girls’ softball coach at Oswego High School.

Investigators say a tip from the public led them to the vehicle.

The is no word if the driver has been located.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at detectives@co.kendall.il.us or by calling (630)553-5856. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Kendall County Crimestoppers at (630)553-5999.

