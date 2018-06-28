1 person in custody after multiple people shot at Maryland newspaper

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — One shooter in custody after a shooting at a Maryland newspaper where multiple people have been shot, according to a city spokesperson.

The Baltimore Sun, which owns the Annapolis newspaper, says a reporter told them of the shooting Thursday afternoon.

There were multiple injuries and fatalities, two law enforcement sources told CNN.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says it is responding to reports of the shooting.

Marc Limansky is a spokesman for the Anne Arundel County Police Department. He says officers are searching the building in Annapolis where the shooting was reported. He says the situation is “active and ongoing.”

On TV reports, people could be seen leaving the building with their hands up, as police officers urged them to depart through a parking lot and officers converged on the building.

Marc Limansky is a spokesman for the Anne Arundel County Police Department. He says officers are searching the building in Annapolis where the shooting was reported. He says the situation is “active and ongoing.”

On TV reports, people could be seen leaving the building with their hands up, as police officers urged them to depart through a parking lot and officers converged on the building.

#update confirming active shooter at 888 Bestgate Road in Annapolis. Building evacuated. Officers continuing to search building. Relocation point is inside Lord and Taylor in the mall. — Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) June 28, 2018

#Annapolis Incident on Bestgate Rd is outside the @CityofAnnapolis, @AACOPD is agency in charge — Annapolis Police (@AnnapolisPD) June 28, 2018

A crime reporter at the newspaper tweeted while he waited to be interviewed by police. Phil Davis said the gunman shot through a glass door to an officer and opened fire on employees. He said he didn’t want to declare anyone dead, but he said the situation was bad.

“There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you’re under your desk and then hear the gunman reload,” Davis said in a tweet.

I will tweet what I can while I wait to be interviewed by police. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

A single shooter shot multiple people at my office, some of whom are dead. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

This is a developing story. Check back for details.