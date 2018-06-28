Moderate flooding on segments of the Des Plaines and Fox Rivers
Portions of the Kishwaukee, Pecatonica and Rock Rivers are cresting at bankfull or slightly above today – expected to fall below flood later tonight or early Friday. The Des Plaines River is in Minor to Moderate Flood – starting to fall at Russell, but still rising downstream with Moderate flooding at Gurnee and Lincolnshire. Barring additional rains, all segments along the Des Plaines River are expected to be below flood by Sunday night.
On the Fox River, the Segment at Algonquin is in Moderate flood with Minor flooding at Montgomery – the river expected to fall below flood later Sunday at Algonquin and Monday evening at Montgomery. The Illinois River is forecast to fall below flood at LaSalle later Friday morning.
River Segments highlighted in green on the headlined map are forecasting or in flood.
Following is a river stage/flood forecast prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service…
Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Thu Jun 28 2018
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood
Stage Today Change Forecast
North Branch Chicago River
Chicago Albany Ave 7.0 M M M
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 7.85 06 AM Thu -0.11 Minor
Gurnee 7.0 9.66 06 AM Thu 0.54 Moderate
Lincolnshire 12.5 14.27 07 AM Thu 0.99 Moderate
Des Plaines 15.0 16.28 07 AM Thu 1.01 Minor
River Forest 16.0 12.09 07 AM Thu 0.58
Riverside 7.5 6.08 07 AM Thu 0.22
Fox River
Algonquin Tailwater 9.5 10.93 06 AM Thu -0.44 Moderate
Montgomery 13.0 13.73 07 AM Thu -0.16 Minor
Dayton 12.0 11.55 07 AM Thu 1.24
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 16.63 07 AM Thu -0.84
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 8.26 07 AM Thu -0.37
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 8.02 07 AM Thu -0.42
Shorewood 6.5 3.41 07 AM Thu -0.16
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 5.22 06 AM Thu -0.49
Foresman 18.0 12.18 07 AM Thu -1.62
Chebanse 16.0 7.47 07 AM Thu -1.13
Iroquois 18.0 12.88 07 AM Thu -1.17
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 7.08 07 AM Thu -1.30
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 5.46 07 AM Thu -0.27
Kouts 11.0 6.17 07 AM Thu -0.37
Shelby 9.0 6.96 07 AM Thu -0.38
Momence 5.0 2.56 07 AM Thu -0.09
Wilmington 6.5 2.88 07 AM Thu -0.37
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 3.40 06 AM Thu -0.28
Hart Ditch
Dyer 12.0 2.63 07 AM Thu -0.29
Little Calumet River
Munster 12.0 6.36 07 AM Thu -1.28
South Holland 16.5 6.75 06 AM Thu -0.82
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 2.22 07 AM Thu -0.26
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 4.45 07 AM Thu -0.24
Leonore 16.0 6.42 07 AM Thu -0.69
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 8.87 07 AM Thu -0.62
Ottawa 463.0 461.33 06 AM Thu 0.01
La Salle 20.0 20.86 07 AM Thu -0.31 Minor
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 5.14 07 AM Thu -1.32
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 8.15 07 AM Thu 1.78
Perryville 12.0 12.00 06 AM Thu 0.63 Minor
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 11.93 07 AM Thu -0.30 Minor
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 8.69 06 AM Thu 0.01
Latham Park 10.0 9.25 07 AM Thu -0.33
Rockford 9.0 4.02 07 AM Thu -0.36
Byron 13.0 12.69 07 AM Thu -0.13Bankfull
Dixon 16.0 14.56 06 AM Thu 0.67