Moderate flooding on segments of the Des Plaines and Fox Rivers

Portions of the Kishwaukee, Pecatonica and Rock Rivers are cresting at bankfull or slightly above today – expected to fall below flood later tonight or early Friday. The Des Plaines River is in Minor to Moderate Flood – starting to fall at Russell, but still rising downstream with Moderate flooding at Gurnee and Lincolnshire. Barring additional rains, all segments along the Des Plaines River are expected to be below flood by Sunday night.

On the Fox River, the Segment at Algonquin is in Moderate flood with Minor flooding at Montgomery – the river expected to fall below flood later Sunday at Algonquin and Monday evening at Montgomery. The Illinois River is forecast to fall below flood at LaSalle later Friday morning.

River Segments highlighted in green on the headlined map are forecasting or in flood.

Following is a river stage/flood forecast prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service…

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Thu Jun 28 2018

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr   Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecast



North Branch Chicago River
Chicago Albany Ave   7.0          M  M              M

Des Plaines River
Russell              7.0       7.85  06 AM Thu  -0.11 Minor
Gurnee               7.0       9.66  06 AM Thu   0.54 Moderate
Lincolnshire        12.5      14.27  07 AM Thu   0.99 Moderate
Des Plaines         15.0      16.28  07 AM Thu   1.01 Minor
River Forest        16.0      12.09  07 AM Thu   0.58
Riverside            7.5       6.08  07 AM Thu   0.22

Fox River
Algonquin Tailwater  9.5      10.93  06 AM Thu  -0.44 Moderate
Montgomery          13.0      13.73  07 AM Thu  -0.16 Minor
Dayton              12.0      11.55  07 AM Thu   1.24

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook         19.5      16.63  07 AM Thu  -0.84

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville         11.5       8.26  07 AM Thu  -0.37



Du Page River
Plainfield          12.0       8.02  07 AM Thu  -0.42
Shorewood            6.5       3.41  07 AM Thu  -0.16

Iroquois River
Rensselaer          12.0       5.22  06 AM Thu  -0.49
Foresman            18.0      12.18  07 AM Thu  -1.62
Chebanse            16.0       7.47  07 AM Thu  -1.13
Iroquois            18.0      12.88  07 AM Thu  -1.17

Sugar Creek
Milford             18.0       7.08  07 AM Thu  -1.30

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge        10.0       5.46  07 AM Thu  -0.27
Kouts               11.0       6.17  07 AM Thu  -0.37
Shelby               9.0       6.96  07 AM Thu  -0.38
Momence              5.0       2.56  07 AM Thu  -0.09
Wilmington           6.5       2.88  07 AM Thu  -0.37



Thorn Creek
Thornton            10.0       3.40  06 AM Thu  -0.28

Hart Ditch
Dyer                12.0       2.63  07 AM Thu  -0.29

Little Calumet River
Munster             12.0       6.36  07 AM Thu  -1.28
South Holland       16.5       6.75  06 AM Thu  -0.82

Mazon River
Coal City           12.0       2.22  07 AM Thu  -0.26

Vermilion River
Pontiac             14.0       4.45  07 AM Thu  -0.24
Leonore             16.0       6.42  07 AM Thu  -0.69

Upper Illinois River
Morris              16.0       8.87  07 AM Thu  -0.62
Ottawa             463.0     461.33  06 AM Thu   0.01
La Salle            20.0      20.86  07 AM Thu  -0.31 Minor

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb             10.0       5.14  07 AM Thu  -1.32

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere            9.0       8.15  07 AM Thu   1.78
Perryville          12.0      12.00  06 AM Thu   0.63 Minor

Pecatonica River
Shirland            12.0      11.93  07 AM Thu  -0.30 Minor

Rock River
Rockton             10.0       8.69  06 AM Thu   0.01
Latham Park         10.0       9.25  07 AM Thu  -0.33
Rockford             9.0       4.02  07 AM Thu  -0.36
Byron               13.0      12.69  07 AM Thu  -0.13Bankfull 
Dixon               16.0      14.56  06 AM Thu   0.67