× Moderate flooding on segments of the Des Plaines and Fox Rivers

Portions of the Kishwaukee, Pecatonica and Rock Rivers are cresting at bankfull or slightly above today – expected to fall below flood later tonight or early Friday. The Des Plaines River is in Minor to Moderate Flood – starting to fall at Russell, but still rising downstream with Moderate flooding at Gurnee and Lincolnshire. Barring additional rains, all segments along the Des Plaines River are expected to be below flood by Sunday night.

On the Fox River, the Segment at Algonquin is in Moderate flood with Minor flooding at Montgomery – the river expected to fall below flood later Sunday at Algonquin and Monday evening at Montgomery. The Illinois River is forecast to fall below flood at LaSalle later Friday morning.

River Segments highlighted in green on the headlined map are forecasting or in flood.

Following is a river stage/flood forecast prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service…