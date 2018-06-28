Midday Fix: Limonchili poke bowl from Top Chef Fan Favorite Sheldon Simeon

Chef Sheldon Simeon

Pokéworks has two Chicago locations:

Fulton Market: 1017 .W Lake St. Chicago, IL 60607

Inner Loop: 79 E. Madison St. Chicago, IL 60602

Pokéworks welcomes the public for an open “meet & greet” with Chef Sheldon and an authentic taste of the islands with fresh samples, including Simeon’s Limónchili Poke, featuring lemon-infused flavors with a Calabrian chili kick, flat-leaf parsley, and Maldon salt seasoning with any choice of protein. The event will take place this evening (6/28/18) from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Fulton Market location located at 1017 W Lake St. Chicago, IL 60607.

Recipe:

Limónchili Poke Bowl

PROTEIN – Your choice of protein and amount to your liking. Could be Ahi Tuna, Albacore Tuna, Tofu, Salmon, Scallops, Shrimp, Chicken, etc.

MIX-INS

Tutto Crushed Calabrian Chili Peppers – 1 TSP

Flat-Leaf Parsley

Cucumber

Sweet Onion

SAUCE

Limónchili Dressing – 1.5oz/3T (light) – 3oz/6T (heavy)

TOPPINGS

Maldon Salt – 1 Shake using shaker

This dish IS gluten free. Please note that the distillation process of distilled white vinegar clears it of gluten but may contain trace amounts which still score clear of gluten free standards.

This dish does not contain any of the 8 major allergens.

of the 8 major allergens. Tutto Calabrian Chili uses sunflower seed oil (minor allergy).

RECIPE – Limónchili dressing

1.5 quarts canola oil

1 quart lemon juice

1.5 quart distilled white vinegar

1 quart sugar

1 T garlic, minced

3 T lemon zest

3 T kosher salt

.5 T black pepper

4 T Thai chili, finely chopped

1 cup lemon EVOO (see recipe)

1.5 teaspoon Xanthan gum

Procedure:

Zest lemons to get the right amount of zest needed for batch Roll lemons firmly with palm on chopping board to soften to juice Juice Lemons into bowl – NO SEEDS Mix all ingredients EXCEPT XANTHAN GUM Use immersion blender to mix the mixture until all Sugar is dissolved Slowly add the Xanthan Gum into the vortex as you’re blending Cover and store in cooler/fridge.

RECIPE – Lemon EVOO

1 quart of Extra Virgin Olive Oil

3-4 average sized lemons

Procedure:

Pour the EVOO into a bowl Wash and Soak Lemons with Veggie Wash. Thoroughly DRY lemons with towels – No Water Peel Lemon skin with peeler – NO JUICE

You should get mostly zest but some rind (white stuff) is okay.

Peel enough lemons to cover at least bottom half of the oil

Cover and label Sit for min. of 3 days in room temp before use.

DO NOT REFRIGERATE! Room temp storage only.

When ready for use – Strain and discard lemon peels

NOTES:

Allowing the Lemon EVOO to sit longer will produce more aroma in the oil