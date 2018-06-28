Midday Fix: Limonchili poke bowl from Top Chef Fan Favorite Sheldon Simeon

Chef Sheldon Simeon
https://www.instagram.com/chefwonder/
https://twitter.com/chefwonder?lang=en
Pokéworks has two Chicago locations:
- Fulton Market: 1017 .W Lake St. Chicago, IL 60607
- Inner Loop: 79 E. Madison St. Chicago, IL 60602
Event:
Meet & Greet Event:
- Pokéworks welcomes the public for an open “meet & greet” with Chef Sheldon and an authentic taste of the islands with fresh samples, including Simeon’s Limónchili Poke, featuring lemon-infused flavors with a Calabrian chili kick, flat-leaf parsley, and Maldon salt seasoning with any choice of protein. The event will take place this evening (6/28/18) from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Fulton Market location located at 1017 W Lake St. Chicago, IL 60607.
Recipe:
Limónchili Poke Bowl
PROTEIN – Your choice of protein and amount to your liking. Could be Ahi Tuna, Albacore Tuna, Tofu, Salmon, Scallops, Shrimp, Chicken, etc.
MIX-INS
- Tutto Crushed Calabrian Chili Peppers – 1 TSP
- Flat-Leaf Parsley
- Cucumber
- Sweet Onion
SAUCE
- Limónchili Dressing – 1.5oz/3T (light) – 3oz/6T (heavy)
TOPPINGS
- Maldon Salt – 1 Shake using shaker
- This dish IS gluten free.
- Please note that the distillation process of distilled white vinegar clears it of gluten but may contain trace amounts which still score clear of gluten free standards.
- This dish does not contain any of the 8 major allergens.
- Tutto Calabrian Chili uses sunflower seed oil (minor allergy).
RECIPE – Limónchili dressing
1.5 quarts canola oil
1 quart lemon juice
1.5 quart distilled white vinegar
1 quart sugar
1 T garlic, minced
3 T lemon zest
3 T kosher salt
.5 T black pepper
4 T Thai chili, finely chopped
1 cup lemon EVOO (see recipe)
1.5 teaspoon Xanthan gum
Procedure:
- Zest lemons to get the right amount of zest needed for batch
- Roll lemons firmly with palm on chopping board to soften to juice
- Juice Lemons into bowl – NO SEEDS
- Mix all ingredients EXCEPT XANTHAN GUM
- Use immersion blender to mix the mixture until all Sugar is dissolved
- Slowly add the Xanthan Gum into the vortex as you’re blending
- Cover and store in cooler/fridge.
RECIPE – Lemon EVOO
1 quart of Extra Virgin Olive Oil
3-4 average sized lemons
Procedure:
- Pour the EVOO into a bowl
- Wash and Soak Lemons with Veggie Wash.
- Thoroughly DRY lemons with towels – No Water
- Peel Lemon skin with peeler – NO JUICE
- You should get mostly zest but some rind (white stuff) is okay.
- Peel enough lemons to cover at least bottom half of the oil
- Cover and label
- Sit for min. of 3 days in room temp before use.
- DO NOT REFRIGERATE! Room temp storage only.
- When ready for use – Strain and discard lemon peels
NOTES:
Allowing the Lemon EVOO to sit longer will produce more aroma in the oil