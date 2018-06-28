Memorable and unique places to stay in Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cruisin’ Indiana is on the look out for some of the best places to stay in Hoosier Country.

There’s so much variety across the state, when it comes to finding a great place to lodge

On the highest point of Jefferson County, just outside historic Madison, Ind., you’ll feel like you’ve made it home when you reach Francine’s Log Cabin. The authentic Kentucky cabin is nearly 200 years old and was reassembled on the rocky ridges of southeast Indiana not far from the Ohio River.

Francine’s Log cabin is great for couples or families and sleeps four with a pullout sofa. And it’s equipped with all the modern conveniences for a hugely relaxing Indiana country getaway.

The owners have never raised overnight rates here. You get the entire cabin, weekends and holidays, for $150 a night.

The food scene is sizzling in Indianapolis. Provision Restaurant, with fresh seafood flown in daily has delicious farm-to-table cooking.

The popular restaurant is attached to a great place to stay on the trendy North Side of Indy at the one-of-a-kind Ironworks Hotel.

The industrial-chic, loft-style guest rooms and suites are the perfect headquarters for your urban adventure.

In Columbus, southeast of Indianapolis, The Inn at Irwin Gardens is a lodge of luxurious splendor. Built more than a 150 years ago by the family of Columbus businessman Joseph Irwin. Guests can stroll the pleasing Italiante Gardens. The romantic getaway is centrally-located to experience the historic architecture of Columbus

Beneath the cool shade of woodsy Bloomington, you’ll encounter one of Indiana’s most enlightening destinations. The monks at the Tibetan Mongolian Buddhist Cultural Center are celebrating its 40th anniversary and welcome those looking for spiritual nourishment.

The simple, reasonably-priced cottages, or “Yurts” as they’re known in Tibet, are the perfect place to lower the volume and reduce stress. No internet service or television to distract you. Though you can always go to the Gift Shop to access important messages.

At the Cultural Center kitchen guests can enjoy lovingly prepared delicious and healthy meals.

You can’t help but feel the positive energy as you stroll the peaceful grounds.

It’s an uplifting experience you’ll never forget at one of the Hoosier State’s best places to stay.