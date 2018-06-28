× Man, 22, charged with murder of woman who was reported missing

CHICAGO — A man has been charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found in a garage, weeks after she was reported missing.

22-year-old Cesar Cono-Olvera has been charged with the first-degree murder of 30-year-old Joyce Cluchey.

Her body was discovered Sunday afternoon in a garage at 49th and Keeler on the city’s Southwest Side.

Cluchey was last seen May 18 going to a Starbucks at 49th and Cicero.

Cono-Olvera surrendered himself to police on Monday.

Police had initially reported that body parts had been found in vehicle, but the Tribune reports a spokesman from the Cook County medical examiner’s office said an entire body was found.