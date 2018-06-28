Lunchbreak: Quiche Lorraine

Brent Balika, Executive Chef of Margeaux Brasserie

Margeaux Brasserie

11 E. Walton St. (located on 3rd floor of Waldorf Astoria)

Phone: (312) 625-1324

Hours of Operation

Breakfast: Monday-Friday 7:00am to 11:00am, Saturday-Sunday 7:00am to 9:45am

Brunch: Saturday-Sunday 10:00am to 2:00pm

Dinner: Sunday-Thursday 5:30pm to 10:00pm, Friday-Saturday 5:30pm to 10:30pm

Bar & Lounge: Open until 12am Sunday-Thursdays, until 1am Friday-Saturday

Event:

1 Year Anniversary Bastille Day Party: On Sunday, July 15th, Margeaux Brasserie will be throwing a Bastille Day party in the courtyard of the Waldorf Astoria to celebrate the restaurant’s one year anniversary. In honor of the traditional French holiday, Margeaux Brasserie will have live entertainment, performers, carnival-esque activities, and outdoor food and drink stations for the neighborhood to enjoy. Tickets will be available for $50, including complimentary passed food and drinks, prior to the event.

Recipe:

Quiche Lorraine Recipe:

Quiche Royal Ingredients:

17 each Eggs

1 quart Heavy Cream

6 Cups Whole Milk

2 teaspoons Salt

1 teaspoon Fine Ground Black Pepper

Mix all ingredients together thoroughly in a large bowl to fully incorporate the eggs. Reserve in the cooler until ready to bake.

Quiche Dough Ingredients:

4 1/8 cup All Purpose flour

2 2/3 cup Butter

1 teaspoon Salt

½ Cup plus 1 Tablespoon Ice Cold Water

Sift the flour into a 5qt. kitchenaid mixing bowl. Add the salt and butter and begin to mix with a paddle on low speed until the butter is approximately the size of peas. Add the water and mix until the dough comes together. Wrap in plastic wrap and place in the cooler to rest for 30 minutes. Roll out the quiche dough into a round approximately ¼ inch thick then transfer the quiche dough to the cake ring to form. **It is important to ensure there are no holes in the dough as the royal will leak through this during baking.** Par bake the dough in a 375F oven until golden brown (About 12 minutes). Use pie weights or beans to weigh down the dough to ensure it comes out flat.

Quiche Lorraine Baking Ingredients:

1 each Recipe Quiche Royal

1 each Bakes Quiche Shell

2 Cups diced Ham

2 Cups Sautéed Kale

2 Cups Shredded Gruyere Cheese

Place the ham, sautéed kale and shredded gruyere cheese into the bottom of the quiche shell. Slowly add the royal to prevent it from splashing and lightly mix using a fork. Bake the quiche in a 350F oven for approximately 1 hour or until the quiche is fully set using a cake tester as a guide. Pull the quiche from the oven and allow to rest until room temperature. Trim the excess dough from the quiche and gently pull the cake ring off of the quiche. Slice the quiche using a serrated knife into 8-12 pieces.

To Serve:

Mixed Greens, As needed

Chopped Chives, As needed

Simple Vinaigrette, As needed

Warm the quiche up in a 300F oven until it is warmed throughout. Toss the mixed greens with the chives and vinaigrette. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Plate each slice of quiche with some of the salad and serve immediately. (Serves 8-12)